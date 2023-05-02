Top 5 things about the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown is one of the most anticipated events in women's golf, featuring eight teams of four players each representing their respective countries. With the 2023 edition set to take place in Incheon, South Korea, there's plenty to look forward to.

The tournament promises to be an engrossing affair. While golf aficionados will be looking forward to it, even those who are new to the game can enjoy it. If this will be your first time watching the event, here are five things you need to know about the upcoming edition.

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown

#1. The format

The International Crown features a unique format that sets it apart from other team events in golf.

The eight teams are divided into two pools of four, with each player competing in two four-ball matches on days one and two of the tournament. The top two teams from each pool then advance to the singles matches on the final day. There, each player from one team faces off against a player from another team in a match-play format.

The team with the most points at the end of the tournament is crowned the champion.

#2. The teams

This year's field features eight teams: Australia, Chinese Taipei, England, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the United States. Each team is comprised of four players who earned their spots based on their position in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings as of the qualifying deadline. The players for each team are as follows:

Australia: Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Katherine Kirk, and Sarah Kemp

Chinese Taipei: Wei-Ling Hsu, Yu-Ju Chen, Hsin-Ning Yeh, and Ya-Chun Chang

England: Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Bronte Law, and Mel Reid

Japan: Nasa Hataoka, Hinako Shibuno, Mone Inami, and Yuka Saso

South Korea: Jin Young Ko, Hyo-Joo Kim, In Gee Chun, and So Yeon Ryu

Spain: Carlota Ciganda, Azahara Munoz, Nuria Iturrioz, and Ana Pelaez

Sweden: Anna Nordqvist, Madelene Sagstrom, Caroline Hedwall, and Pernilla Lindberg

United States: Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, and Jessica Korda

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown

#3. The venue

The 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown will take place at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea. The course is a par-72 layout that measures 6,499 yards and is known for its undulating fairways, deep bunkers, and tricky greens.

The course has hosted several major events in the past, including the 2015 Presidents Cup and the 2018 UL International Crown.

#4. The favorites

With so many talented players on the field, it's tough to pick a favorite to win the tournament. However, the South Korean team has always been a threat in this event, having won the first two editions of the International Crown in 2014 and 2016.

The team is loaded with talent, including world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, 2014 US Women's Open champion In Gee Chun, and former world No. 1 So Yeon Ryu. The United States team is also a strong contender, featuring the top-ranked American player, Nelly Korda, and her sister, Jessica, who won the 2021 Women's PGA Championship.

Another team to keep an eye on is the Japanese one, which Nasa Hataoka leads and which has won three times on the LPGA Tour in 2021.

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown

#5. The prize money

The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown features a total purse of $1.6 million, with $400,000 going to the winning team. The runners-up will split $250,000, while the third- and fourth-place teams will each receive $100,000.

In addition to the prize money, players will also be competing for valuable Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings points. The International Crown is a designated event on the LPGA Tour, which means that it carries double the usual number of points.

The winning team will receive 600 points, while the second-place team will receive 372. The third- and fourth-place teams will each receive 216 points, while the remaining teams will receive 120 points each.

Poll : 0 votes