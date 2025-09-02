Top 5 youngest golfers to watch at Ryder Cup 2025 ft. Ludvig Aberg

The 2025 Ryder Cup is scheduled for September 26 to 28 at Bethpage Black in New York. Europe, led by captain Luke Donald, has chosen 11 of the 12 players from their 2023 winning side. The only newcomer is Rasmus Hojgaard, who replaces his twin Nicolai and becomes Europe’s only rookie.

On the U.S. team, captain Keegan Bradley has crafted a roster built around the world’s best, including top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and precision iron worker Collin Morikawa. The presence of young, in-form players across both sides means this Ryder Cup could hinge on breakthroughs as much as experience.

5 youngest golfers to watch at the 2025 Ryder Cup

#5. Scottie Scheffler (USA, Age 29)

At 29, Scheffler tops the world rankings and holds four major titles, including the 2022 and 2024 Masters, the 2025 PGA Championship, and the 2025 Open Championship. The 2025 tournament marks Scheffler's third straight Ryder Cup appearance. He qualified through the automatic qualifications. With one major left for a career Grand Slam, his dominance and balance from tee to green make him a pillar for the U.S. team.

#4. Collin Morikawa (USA, Age 28)

Morikawa, 28, was chosen as a captain’s pick after narrowly missing auto-selection. He has six PGA Tour wins, including two majors: the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship. In his 2021 Ryder Cup debut, he posted a 3–0–1 record in team play.

#3. Viktor Hovland (Europe, Age 27)

At 27, Viktor Hovland is also a captain’s pick. He recently won the 2025 Valspar Championship, marking his first win since the 2023 Tour Championship. Currently, he ranks No. 15 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Bringing experience from two Ryder Cups (2021 and 2023), his steady match-play record and putting dependability make him a firm presence at Bethpage.

#2. Ludvig Aberg (Europe, Age 25)

Ludvig Aberg is just 25 years old. He turned pro in 2023. Aberg was a captain’s pick for the 2025 Ryder Cup. He holds two PGA Tour wins, including the 2025 Genesis Invitational. Currently, he is ranked No. 14 on the OWGR. In 2023, during his debut Ryder Cup, he and Viktor Hovland delivered a stunning 9&7 foursomes win, the largest margin in 18-hole Ryder Cup history.

#1. Rasmus Hojgaard (Europe, Age 24, Rookie)

At just 24, Rasmus Hojgaard steps into his first Ryder Cup after earning the final automatic spot by tying for 13th at the Betfred British Masters. As of now, he’s ranked No. 52 in the world. He owns five European Tour victories, including his first at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open as a teenager in 2019. His knack for strong iron play and steady finishes earned him a spot at Bethpage.

