Top 6 controversial golf personalities ft. Tiger Woods and John Daly

The game of golf is considered a rich man's game and is equally known as a gentleman's sport. However, sometimes a golfer gets embroiled in a series of controversies on and off the course.

Famous golfers such as Tiger Woods, John Daly, and Phil Mickelson have constantly been under the limelight of the media because of their brilliant performances. But there were multiple occasions that garnered them a lot of negative spotlight for their actions.

Exploring the top six players who can be considered the most controversial golf personalities

#6 Bubba Watson

LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three

The two-time Masters Tournament champion was termed as one of the most disliked players on the PGA Tour by his peers. His integrity was questioned again after he made a switch to LIV Golf in 2022 which was backed by PIF of Saudi Arabia.

Bubba Watson's most controversial incident came in 2014 when he made comments about American footballer Jason Collins revealing his homosexuality publicly. He said, "You can't be gay. That's a sin".

#5 Vijay Singh

Dominion Energy Charity Classic - Round Three

The 60-year-old is the most successful Fijian golfer of all time on the PGA Tour. He won 34 tournaments on the leading American golf tour which included three major victories.

However, Vijay Singh has been part of multiple controversies in his career. Back in 1985, Asia Golf Circuit suspended him for allegedly manipulating his scorecard. He received a lifetime ban on the tour despite pleading innocence.

Then in 2003, he was again in the media spotlight because of his remarks on Annika Sorenstam. In his quote, he expressed his desire for the female golfer to miss the cut as he believed that she did not belong out there.

#4 Sergio Garcia

LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Two

The 2017 Masters Champion is one of the most successful European players. Sergio Garcia had established himself as a stalwart on the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour, and the Ryder Cup team.

However, the list of controversies he has to his name is countless. Back in 2007, he was involved in a "spitting controversy". During the third round of the WGC-CA Championship, he spit on the bottom of the trophy while playing on the 13th green.

Later on, during the 2019 Saudi International tournament, he was disqualified because he deliberately damaged five greens out of anger.

#3 Phil Mickelson

LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Two

The 53-year-old American is a brilliant golfer and an on-course nemesis of Tiger Woods. He is an awesome family man with a wife and three children.

However, Phil Mickelson's life has often been embroiled in controversies. His betting and gambling habits have often got him negative publicity.

In 2014, he was investigated for insider trading in Clorox and Dean Foods stock. In 2022, Mickelson, who was mostly critical of the Saudis, joined their own backed LIV Golf league and became one of the biggest faces of the breakaway series.

#2 John Daly

Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K - Round One

The former American professional golfer is often referred to as one of the most colorful players of his time. Apart from being a five-time title winner on the PGA Tour, he has also been suspended five times on the tour.

John Daly has also been fined over $100,000 and has been ordered to go to a rehabilitation center for alcoholism about seven times. He has been cited for unprofessional behaviors about 11 times and 21 times for failed best efforts.

#1 Tiger Woods

The Masters - Round Two

The 15-time major champion had been one of the most respected players on the golf course. He is considered one of the most successful players of all time. But that is not it. He has been surrounded by a lot of controversies throughout his life.

Tiger Woods was infamously involved in an illicit affair with a nightclub manager named Rachel Uchitel. He had even accepted cheating on his wife. Later they got divorced.

Apart from several affairs, Woods was arrested for driving Under the Influence in 2017. Sometime in 2010, he was allegedly accused of using Performance-Enhancing Drugs.