Top 6 golfers missing from the 2023 Fortinet Championship field ft. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy

The 2023 Fortinet Championship is less than a week away, with the Silverado Country Club in California's Napa Valley set to witness some exciting golfing action from September 14. The first event of the PGA Tour fall will feature a field of 155 golfers.

Apart from Brooks Koepka (since he plays on LIV Golf), Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas, and Max Homa from the US Ryder Cup team will mark their presence at the opening FedEx Cup fall event. There are no players participating from the European team.

Who are the top 6 players missing from the field of the 2023 Fortinet Championship?

While the field for the event had been announced, there were some notable missings. The list of golfers includes Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler, and many more.

However, here are some notable missing from the field of the first FedEx Cup fall event:

#6. Patrick Cantlay

The winner of the 2022 BMW Championship and a member of the US Ryder Cup team, Patrick Cantlay, had opted to be out of the 2023 Fortinet Championship. While the reason is still not known, it could certainly be because he might be willing to take some rest before the mega event in Rome later this September.

#5. Wyndham Clark

The 29-year-old American qualified for the event after his staggering victory at the 2023 US Open. He surely had a memorable 2022-23 season, in which he won his first PGA Tour title and then followed it with his first-ever major victory.

Now, Wyndham Clark is slated to play for the United States team in his first-ever Ryder Cup. So, this might be a major reason why he isn't available on the field of the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

#4. Viktor Hovland

The reigning FedEx Cup Champion has also opted out of the first PGA Tour fall event. However, this does not mean that the Norwegian star wouldn't be playing golf that weekend.

Viktor Hovland will be at the Wentworth Club - West Course playing in the DP World Tour's premiere event, the BMW PGA Championship.

#3. Rory McIlroy

The last time the Northern Irishman played the Fortinet Championship, it was known as the Frys.com Open, and that way back in 2015. He is set to skip the event yet again as he will be playing in the DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy is also part of the Ryder Cup team. He would be hoping to get used to the European conditions before the mega event in late September.

#2. John Rahm

The 2023 Masters Champion is set to skip the second consecutive Fortinet Championship at the Silverado Country Club. The Spaniard had a dreamy 2022-23 PGA Tour season. He played 20 events and won four of them. He missed the cut only once and finished 10 times in the top 10.

Jon Rahm will also be part of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship field, which will be played parallel to the first FedEx Cup fall event.

#1. Scottie Scheffler

The current World No. 1 is not in the official field of the 2023 Fortinet Championship. This means, that the American is still not making his debut at the first fall event.

Scottie Scheffler had a sensational 2022-23 PGA Tour season. He won two tournaments, including The Players Championship, and missed no cuts.

He will next be seen donning the United States jersey at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in the 44th Ryder Cup.