Top 6 golfers without a Major win after Xander Schauffele's PGA Championship triumph at Valhalla

At long last, Xander Schauffele will no longer be considered one of the best golfers in the world without a Major win. The golfer has been a pro since 2015 and had been searching for his first Major trophy.

Finally, at the 2024 PGA Championship, a clutch birdie on the 18th hole provided that for him. While the monkey is now off Schaufelle's back, there are a few other golfers who continue to feature on that inauspicious list. Here, we look at six such prominent players:

6) Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg is still searching for the maiden trophy

Ludvig Aberg is one of the youngest PGA Tour professionals out there, but he's already one of the world's best. He finished second at the Masters in 2024, his first-ever appearance in a Major tournament. He has quickly proven that he is the generational talent he was pegged to be, so it's likely that he will win one sooner rather than later.

5) Matt Kuchar

Will Matt Kuchar ever get a Major?

Matt Kuchar has 12 top-10 finishes in major championships during his illustrious career, including a runner-up finish at the 2017 British Open. Unfortunately, that's as close as he's come. He has nine trophies in PGA Tour events, including the fifth unofficial Major, the Players Championship. Sadly, that doesn't count and he's still searching for a maiden win.

4) Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris is still looking for a title

A former Rookie of the Year, Will Zalatoris, is still looking for his maiden Major trophy. He came agonizingly close before losing in a playoff to Justin Thomas at the 2022 PGA Championship. He also has seven top-10 finishes in majors at just 27 years of age. Save for the Open Championship, he has finished runner-up in every one of them, so if injuries do not ruin his career, he might be able to make a breakthrough.

3) Max Homa

Max Homa is searching for his first major win

Max Homa is in the top 10 in the world right now, according to OWGR, and he's routinely among the best on the PGA Tour. He just hasn't been able to break through yet. The 33-year-old had his best showing at the 2024 Masters Tournament when he tied for third. With six career wins in 11 seasons as a pro, it's a bit surprising that none of them have been on the biggest stage.

2) Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay hasn't won a title yet

Patrick Cantlay is the world's eighth-ranked golfer right now, so he's certainly in good enough form to capture a Major win. His best outing was a T3 at the 2019 PGA Championship, but he's been in the top 15 at every single one. After a 12-year pro career, it's a surprise that Cantlay hasn't been able to win the big one just yet, but he probably will before he calls time on his playing days.

1) Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland came in third at the PGA Championship

After his two-year run at the PGA Championship, Viktor Hovland will probably be a little disappointed. He shot 25 under in 2023 and 2024 combined, but he has nothing to show for it. He finished T2 to Brooks Koepka in 2023 and third to Xander Schauffele in 2024. Other than the U.S. Open, he's finished in the top seven of every single Major, just without a win. It's likely only a matter of time before he follows Schauffele off this list.