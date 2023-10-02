Top 6 shots in the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone feat. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and more

The emotions during the recently concluded 2023 Ryder Cup were many. The event was full of great performances and spectacular shots.

In an event like the Ryder Cup, every shot counts. For the so-called "victory putt" to exist, there must have been dozens of drives, chips, and other putts that led the player to the moment of glory.

But logically, the decisive shot will always be the most spectacular. The shot that defines a hole, a match, or even an event will be remembered by fans for the rest of time.

Let's take a look at some of the most spectacular shots from the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Top 6 shots from the 2023 Ryder Cup

Here are our picks for the six most spectacular shots of the 2023 Ryder Cup:

#1 Jon Rahm, 18th hole, Friday four-balls.

Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard entered the 18th hole trailing in their Friday four-ball match against Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka. But fortune favored the Spaniard with a putt for eagle, and he did not hold back.

It was one of three putts by Europeans on the day, all on the 18th hole.

#2 Viktor Hovland, 18th hole, Friday foursomes

Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton tied their match against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas down on the back nine. The Europeans struggled to recover but came from behind on the 18th hole.

However, there was a repeat of the Jon Rahm situation. Hovland was given the opportunity to putt for the tie, and the Norwegian did it masterfully.

#3 Justin Rose, 18th hole, Friday Four-Balls

The third leg of the European feat in the Friday four-balls at the Ryder Cup. As if on cue, Justin Rose and Robert Macintyre came in 1 behind Max Homa and Wyndham Clark.

In this case, it was Rose who faced the putt to win on the 18th hole. "Rosey" made it to perfection and celebrated in style.

#4 Patrick Cantlay, 18th, Saturday four-balls

In the only team round of the 2023 Ryder Cup that could have been won by the United States, this shot by Patrick Cantlay was crucial. It was a 43-foot putt that was enough to win the match and give the Americans their third point of Saturday afternoon.

#5 Jon Rahm hits the flag

Although it didn't decide anything at the time, there's no doubt that hitting the pin off the tee is a spectacular shot. That is what Jon Rahm did on the seventh hole in Friday's foursomes.

The hole is 209 yards long. Rahm executed his drive with such precision that the ball landed on the green about 50 feet from the hole. The ball rolled right into the hole, but oddly enough, it hit the pin, less than three feet away.

#6 Rory McIlroy, 15th hole, Saturday foursomes

One of the least favored aspects of Rory McIlroy's game is his putting. At the Ryder Cup, however, such shortcomings tend to be "forgotten" and players thrive in all sorts of situations.

Such was the case on the 15th hole of Saturday's foursomes match between McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. There, the Northern Irishman holed a 30-foot putt to win the hole and take a two-shot lead.