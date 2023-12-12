Top 6 teams to watch at the 2023 PNC Championship ft. Tiger Woods and Nelly Korda

The most-anticipated golf tournament of the year, the PNC Championship, is just around the corner. The tournament features professional golfers competing in teams with their family members.

The 2023 edition of the tournament is the buzz of the town as 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods will compete in the event with his son, Charlie. Moreover, the tournament will also feature defending champion Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh, former winner John Daly and John Daly II and LPGA Tour golfer Nelly Korda, who will play with her father, Petr Korda.

This year's tournament will take place from Thursday, December 14 to Sunday, December 17 at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. Twenty teams will participate in the competition and here is a list of the top six teams to watch at the 2023 PNC Championship.

Top 6 teams to watch at the 2023 PNC Championship

#1 Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The fan favourite team for the week is Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods, who will compete in the tournament for the fourth consecutive year. The father-son duo is looking forward to their first victory.

However, they have not finished outside the top 10 in the last three editions they played. Tiger and Charlie recorded their best result at the PNC Championship in 2021 when the pair finished runner-up.

#2 Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Nelly Korda will again team up with her father and former tennis player, Petr Korda. The pair will tee off for the third time at the competition. However, they are still seeking a victory. Last year, they finished in a tie for fifth place with Team Kuchar and Team Langer.

#3 Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh (Image via Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Team Singh won the tournament last year. They registered a two-stroke victory over Team Daly and Team Thomas, who finished in a tie for second place. They will join the stellar field in the hope of defending their title.

#4 Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas have an incredible record at the PNC Championship. They won the competition in 2020 and were runner-up in 2023. They have been one of the favorite teams playing at the tournament this week.

#5 Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee

Annika Sorenstam (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Annika Sorenstam will be joined by her son, Will McGree, at the 2023 PNC Championship. The pair played as a team in the last edition of the competition and were placed in the T17 position. They would be looking forward to improving their rankings in 2023.

#6 Jon Daly and John Daly II

Jon Daly and John Daly II (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

This week's competition will also feature Team Daly, the 2021 PNC Championship winner. The two came in just two strokes behind the winner's last year. Experts predict that they will win the title in 2023.