Top 7 golf media stories of 2023 explored

The golf media has witnessed numerous changes in 2023. The LIV Golf was on TV. They earned the television rights for their second season. Netflix released a new golf documentary series and NBC analyst Paul Azinger departed from the channel.

The year started with the release of Netflix's golf docuseries 'Full-Swing' and the merger became the talk of the town by the end of the year. Here are the top 7 Top 7 golf media stories of 2023:

#1 Netflix’s Full Swing

Netflix has finally released their golf documentary featuring the top-ranked golfers from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The series was released on the OTT platform in February and was an international hit, having been watched for 53.1 million hours.

#2 LIV received television rights

The initial season of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf was available for audiences on YouTube and social media. However, for the second season, the Saudi circuit earned television rights. The CW Network signed a two-year deal with the series to broadcast all the tournaments.

#3 Paul Azinger departed from NBC

Paul Azinger, who succeeded Johnny Miller as the leading golf analyst for NBC in 2018, abruptly departed from the network in 2023. The golf analyst's contract with NBC was not renewed and thus they parted ways.

#4 Trevor Immelman's new position

South African former golfer Trevor Immelman was named as the new lead golf analyst for CBS in 2023. He replaced Nick Faldo, who retired from his position in 2022.

Immelman is a former golfer. He won the Masters in 2008 and emerged victorious in 11 professional tournaments. He also reached number 12 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

#5 Sean McManus retirement

2023 was the last year for Sean McManus as CBS Sports chief executive. He announced his retirement at the Ryder Cup earlier this year and will leave his position in April following the 2024 Masters. McManus will be replaced by David Berson.

#6 LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger

The news of the LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger was one of the major changes that the golf media saw in 2023. The merger deal is approaching rapidly and it will have a big influence on the golf community, but it's uncertain how it will affect the golf media.

The deal made headlines throughout the years and it's been the talk of the town these days as its final date approaches.

#7 CBS's new walk-and-talk segment

In 2023, CBS started a new segment called 'Eye on the Course' to attract its audience. The segment is a walk-and-talk interview with professional golfers. It received positive reviews from golf fans in 2023 and the network will work to feature more of such concepts.