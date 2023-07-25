Top 7 money winners in the PGA TOUR history

Golf is often considered a rich man's sport. Professional golfers earn a hefty amount on the golf course, especially on the PGA Tour. They also earn money off the course through various brand endorsements, advertisements, and philanthropic works.
In this article, we will talk about the top earners in the history of the American golf circuit, the PGA Tour. Of course, Tiger Woods is among the top money getter. In fact, he is the only professional golfer who has crossed the $100 million threshold in on-course earnings.
Who are the top 7 earners in the history of the PGA Tour?
The names on this list might surprise you. But, yes, they are actually the top money earners in the PGA Tour history.
Here are the top 7 money earners, as per Golf Week:
#7 Adam Scott
Former World No. 1 Adam Scott has amassed a whopping sum of $62,701,160 throughout his career on the PGA Tour. He has won a total of 14 tournaments on the Tour, including the Masters Tournament in 2013.
Despite his last win on the Tour coming in 2020 at the Genesis Invitational, the Australian golfer comes in seventh on the top earners' list.
#6 Vijay Singh
This is probably the most surprising name on the list. The 60-year-old Fijian golfer Vijay Singh has garnered a total of $71,236,216 on the PGA Tour. He has won 34 tournaments on the Tour, including three major titles.
Often called 'The Big Fijian', Singh won the Masters in 2000 and the PGA Championship in 1998 and 2004. He is still seen on the golf course, especially in major tournaments.
#5 Jim Furyk
American professional golfer Jim Furyk is fifth on the list with career on-course earnings of $71,507,269. Despite never topping the Official World Golf Rankings, the 53-year-old golfer has won 17 PGA Tour events in his career. He also won the 2003 US Open.
#4 Dustin Johnson
As the American golfer who stayed on the World No. 1 rank for 64 consecutive weeks, Dustin Johnson, amassed a whopping sum of $74,897,059 during his career on the PGA Tour. He won a total of 24 events, including two majors, on the American golf circuit.
However, he is currently signed with the LIV Golf League.
#3 Rory McIlroy
The current World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has established himself as one of the most reputed golfers on the PGA Tour. The Northern Irish golfer has won 24 events on the tour, as of July 2023. He is also a four-time major champion. He won the US Open in 2011, The Open Championship in 2014, and the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014.
Till now, McIlroy has earned $77,945,557 on-course competing on the American golf circuit.
#2 Phil Mickelson
During his time with the PGA Tour, Phil Mickelson amassed a mammoth amount of $94,955,060. However, in 2022, the 53-year-old golfer decided to switch to the breakaway series, LIV Golf.
Mickelson has won 45 tournaments on the American golf circuit. He's also won six majors -- the Masters (2004, 2006, 2010), the PGA Championships (2005 and 2021), and The Open Championship in 2013.
#1 Tiger Woods
There is no doubt that the first spot is held by the 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. The American professional golfer is the only golfer who has won over $100 million, competing on the course of PGA Tour events.
He has earned a total of $120,954,766. He is tied with Sam Snead for most tournament wins on the Tour i.e. 82. His last win was the 2019 Zozo Championship.
However, he has been off the golf course since withdrawing midway through the Masters Tournament back in 2023.