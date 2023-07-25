Top 7 money winners in the PGA TOUR history

Golf is often considered a rich man's sport. Professional golfers earn a hefty amount on the golf course, especially on the PGA Tour. They also earn money off the course through various brand endorsements, advertisements, and philanthropic works.

In this article, we will talk about the top earners in the history of the American golf circuit, the PGA Tour. Of course, Tiger Woods is among the top money getter. In fact, he is the only professional golfer who has crossed the $100 million threshold in on-course earnings.

Who are the top 7 earners in the history of the PGA Tour?

The names on this list might surprise you. But, yes, they are actually the top money earners in the PGA Tour history.

Here are the top 7 money earners, as per Golf Week:

#7 Adam Scott

Former World No. 1 Adam Scott has amassed a whopping sum of $62,701,160 throughout his career on the PGA Tour. He has won a total of 14 tournaments on the Tour, including the Masters Tournament in 2013.

Adam Scott with the Genesis Invitational 2020 Trophy (via Getty Images)

Despite his last win on the Tour coming in 2020 at the Genesis Invitational, the Australian golfer comes in seventh on the top earners' list.

#6 Vijay Singh

This is probably the most surprising name on the list. The 60-year-old Fijian golfer Vijay Singh has garnered a total of $71,236,216 on the PGA Tour. He has won 34 tournaments on the Tour, including three major titles.

Vijay Singh at The Masters 2023 ()via Getty Images)

Often called 'The Big Fijian', Singh won the Masters in 2000 and the PGA Championship in 1998 and 2004. He is still seen on the golf course, especially in major tournaments.

#5 Jim Furyk

American professional golfer Jim Furyk is fifth on the list with career on-course earnings of $71,507,269. Despite never topping the Official World Golf Rankings, the 53-year-old golfer has won 17 PGA Tour events in his career. He also won the 2003 US Open.

Jim Furyk at the Principal Charity Classic (via Getty Images)

#4 Dustin Johnson

As the American golfer who stayed on the World No. 1 rank for 64 consecutive weeks, Dustin Johnson, amassed a whopping sum of $74,897,059 during his career on the PGA Tour. He won a total of 24 events, including two majors, on the American golf circuit.

Dustin Johnson with The Master's Trophy in 2020 (via Getty Images)

However, he is currently signed with the LIV Golf League.

#3 Rory McIlroy

The current World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has established himself as one of the most reputed golfers on the PGA Tour. The Northern Irish golfer has won 24 events on the tour, as of July 2023. He is also a four-time major champion. He won the US Open in 2011, The Open Championship in 2014, and the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014.

Rory McIlroy with Genesis Scottish Open trophy in 2023 (via Getty Images)

Till now, McIlroy has earned $77,945,557 on-course competing on the American golf circuit.

#2 Phil Mickelson

During his time with the PGA Tour, Phil Mickelson amassed a mammoth amount of $94,955,060. However, in 2022, the 53-year-old golfer decided to switch to the breakaway series, LIV Golf.

Phil Mickelson with the PGA Championship trophy in 2021 (via Getty Images)

Mickelson has won 45 tournaments on the American golf circuit. He's also won six majors -- the Masters (2004, 2006, 2010), the PGA Championships (2005 and 2021), and The Open Championship in 2013.

#1 Tiger Woods

There is no doubt that the first spot is held by the 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. The American professional golfer is the only golfer who has won over $100 million, competing on the course of PGA Tour events.

Tiger Woods with The Masters Trophy in 2019 (via Getty Images)

He has earned a total of $120,954,766. He is tied with Sam Snead for most tournament wins on the Tour i.e. 82. His last win was the 2019 Zozo Championship.

However, he has been off the golf course since withdrawing midway through the Masters Tournament back in 2023.