Top 7 most successful golf caddies of all time 

The unsung heroes of the golf course are the caddies who play a crucial role in a player’s performance. They provide valuable advice to the players, which turns the game in their favor.

Let's take a closer look at the top seven most successful golf caddies of all time.

#1 Steve Williams

Steve Williams and Adam Scott at the The Genesis Invitational - Round Two (Image via Getty)

Steve Williams is a well-known name who made history by being Tiger Woods’ caddie for his 13 major titles. He was introduced to golf at the age of 10. He was also a caddie for Adam Scott and helped him secure the 2013 Masters title. He has also caddied for other players like Peter Thomson, Greg Norman and Raymond Floyd.

#2 Jim Bones Mackay

Jim Bones Mackay with Justin Thomas at the Fortinet Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty)

Jim Bones Mackay is a longtime caddie of Phil Mickelson and contributed to five of his major victories along with Masters titles in 2004, 2006 and 2010. After his double knee replacement surgery, he joined hands with Justin Thomas as a caddie in 2021.

#3 Alfie Fyles

Alfie Fyles played a pivotal role in Tom Watson's five British Open victories. He guided Watson through a historic win against Jack Nicklaus in the 1977 British Open. He recommended using the 7-iron instead of a 6-iron on the closing hole point, which was vital for clinching the win.

#4 Willie Peterson

Willie Peterson was Jack Nicklaus' trusted caddie for five of his wins at Augusta National. Willie was with Jack as a caddie when he was an amateur in 1959. With five major wins in the bag, Willie has been one of the most trusted caddies for the veteran.

#5 Ricky Elliott

Brooks Koepka and Ricky Elliott at the 123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round Three (Image via Getty)

Irish caddie Ricky Elliott has been instrumental in Brooks Koepka’s success and played a crucial role in all four of Koepka's major triumphs. The wins include the 2017 and 2018 US Open and the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships.

#6 Angelo Argea

Back in the early days, Angelo Argea was Jack Nicklaus’ caddie for more than two decades and contributed to many victories in the US Open, PGA Championship and British Open. But he has never caddied for Jack in the Masters due to the requirement of local caddies.

#7 J.P. Fitzgerald

JP Fitzgerald at the Nedbank Golf Challenge - Day Three (Image via Getty)

The Irish golfer was a caddie to Rory McIlroy and was instrumental in all his four major championship titles. He caddied for McIlroy from 2008 to 2017, bagging victories at the 2011 U.S. Open, 2012 and 2014 PGAs, and the 2014 British Open. Right now, Rory McIlroy is caddied by his long-time friend Harry Diamond.