Top 8 star golfers missing the 2023 PGA Championship

The much-awaited 2023 PGA Championship will take place between May 18 and 21 at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. The second major of the 2023 season brings about a brilliant field, with some of the best golfers teeing it up.

Amongst these are World No.1 Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and even Brooks Koepka. Amongst the plethora of talent present at the Championship, however, a few big names are missing.

The likes of Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris, and Sergio Garcia will not be at the 2023 PGA Championship. On that note, let's take a look at eight star golfers missing the upcoming championship.

8. Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger is an American pro golfer playing on the PGA Tour. He is a four-time Tour winner. Berger has won twice at the St. Jude FedEx Championship and has also found success at the Charles Schwab Challenge and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am.

Over the years, he has also finished in the top 10 in all four major championships. However, despite being a part of the 2021 Ryder Cup team, he will not be seen at the 2023 PGA Championship, after failing to make it into the top 100 on the OWGR board.

7. Charles Howell III

Formerly on the PGA Tour and now playing for the LIV Golf series, Charles Howell III has quite the experience when it comes to playing on the big stage. The three-time PGA Tour winner has been ranked as high as 15th on the OWGR.

However, after joining the LIV Golf series Howell lost his chance to play at the 2023 PGA Championship.

6. Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood made quite a mark on the European Tour with 25 wins. The two-time PGA Tour winner also made it to the top of the world rankings. Over the years, he has performed excellently in the majors, ranking in the top three in all four of them.

Westwood was also a part of the 2021 Ryder Cup team for Europe. However, despite his accomplishments, he has failed to be a part of the top 100 on the OWGR. This has barred him from playing at the PGA Championship this year.

5. Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter currently plays on the LIV Golf Series, but is a former European Tour and PGA Tour Player. The 12-time European Tour winner was a part of the Ryder Cup team for Europe in 2021.

Unfortunately, similar to Westwood, his world ranking plummeted after joining the LIV Golf Series. He failed to make the qualification requirements for the PGA Championship.

4. Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia was an exciting prospect who would have given tough competition had he played at the 2023 PGA Championship. The 11-time PGA Tour winner has won a previous Masters and finished second at other majors.

However, since joining the LIV Golf Series, his ranking has reduced to 189, making him ineligible to join the PGA Championship.

3. Davis Love III

Davis Love III is a past PGA Championship winner, automatically making him eligible to play the 2023 PGA Championship. However, the golfer injured his left wrist at the RSM Classic late last year and has been unable to shake off his injury.

He will instead be replaced by upcoming pro golfer Alex Smalley.

2. Will Zalatoris

After finishing second at the 2022 PGA Championship, Will Zalatoris was a favorite for this year. However, his season took a drastic turn after he withdrew from the 2023 Masters due to an injury.

After undergoing surgery for a persistent back injury, Zalatoris announced that he is, unfortunately, out for the rest of the season, indicating that he would miss the PGA Championship too.

1. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods will be the biggest name missing at the 2023 PGA Championship. The legendary golfer is still recovering from an ankle injury, which also forced him to withdraw from the 2023 Masters.

After undergoing a procedure on his ankle, Woods is back in rehabilitation but is not fit enough to play at the PGA Championship.

