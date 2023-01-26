Top-grossing movies of the year in which Tiger Woods and other golfers turned pro 

Golf is known for its prize money. It is one of the richest sports in the world. Netflix recently released a trailer for their upcoming golf docuseries, which will provide glimpses into the players' lavish lifestyles.

But have you ever wondered which films made the most money the year your favorite golfer made the transition to the pros? Here is a list of the movies that earned the most at the box office when these golfers turned pro.

Top-grossing movies of the year in which the golfers turned pro

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods-Independence Day

Tiger Woods is a child prodigy. He won several tournaments before starting his professional journey. The golfer turned pro in 1996, and the highest-grossing movie of the year was Independence Day.

Over its budget of $75 million, the movie earned $817.4 million around the globe. Independence Day is a science fiction movie starring Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, and Mary McDonnell.

Tiger Woods is one of the most successful golfers in the world. After turning pro in 1996, he went on to win 15 major tournaments, including five Masters. Woods became the first golfer to have a net worth in the billions in 2022.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Rory McIlroy turned pro in 2007, when Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End became the top-grossing movie of the year.

The epic fantasy swashbuckling film was the third installment of Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean series. The movie was made with a budget of $300 million and earned $960.9 million at the box office.

McIlroy has had a successful career since turning pro. He reached world No. 1 and won three of the four major tournaments.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm- Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: Civil War was the highest-earning movie of 2016, the year when Jon Rahm turned pro. The Spaniard started his professional journey after the US Open in 2016 and has since won 18 professional events, including a major tournament in 2021.

Captain America is a successful franchise. The Civil War was a commercial success, grossing $1.1 billion at the box office. The movie stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman, and Paul Bettany.

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas-Frozen

Justin Thomas is one of the most successful golfers in the world. He has won 15 PGA Tour events, four European Tours, two Asian Tours, one Korn Ferry Tour, and one other tour. Thomas has won 17 professional tournaments in his career, including one major event.

The golfer began his professional journey in 2013, with the highest-grossing movie of the year being the Disney film Frozen. The American animated movie was made with a budget of $150 million and went on to earn $1.2 billion at the box office.

The animated flick revolves around Princess Elsa and her younger sister, Anna. Kristen Bell voiced the character of Anna, while Idina Menzel gave her voice to Elsa's character.

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth-The Avengers

Jordan Spieth turned pro when Marvel's The Avengers was released. The superhero movie was made with a budget of $220-225 million, grossing $1.5 billion at the box office in 2012.

Having turned professional in 2012, Jordan Spieth has won 16 professional tournaments in his career. He has won 13 PGA Tour events, three European Tours, two PGA Tours of Australasia, and one other event.

