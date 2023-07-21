“Total BS” – Fans divided as LIV Golfers fail to feature on The 151st Open Championship’s telecast for the second straight day

The 151st Open Championship saw another day of action where LIV Golfers were overlooked during the live broadcast.
Interestingly, Phil Mickelson, who has the most majors entering this event, and Brooks Koepka, who won this year's PGA Championship, were not featured during the television telecast's featured group. The Open Championship defending champion Cameron Smith was also snubbed.
NUCLR Golf shared the news on their Twitter handle, eliciting mixed reactions from fans online.
Some fans criticized the bias against LIV golfers while others seemed indifferent to the omission.
"Total BS," a fan wrote.
Here are some fan tweets reacting negatively to LIV players not getting a featured group spot:
Some fans did not care about LIV Golfers not getting a featured group spot, understating the importance of being on the featured group during a full day of action. Here are some tweets:
Here are the four featured groups during the Open Championship and their tee times (All times in GMT/ET):
- 6:04 am/9:04 am - Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day
- 6:48 am/9:48 am - Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
- 1:58 pm/4:58 am - Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Justin Rose
- 2:09 pm/5:09 am - Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, and Tyrrell Hatton
Who are the LIV Golfers playing in the 151st Open Championship?
A total of 16 LIV golfers qualified for the 151st Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.
Defending champion Cameron Smith, the 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and multiple-time major winner Phil Mickelson are the top names on the list.
Here are the names of 16 LIV Golfers participating in the oldest major tournament:
- Brooks Koepka
- Cameron Smith
- Phil Mickelson
- Dustin Johnson
- Abraham Ancer
- Richard Bland
- Laurie Canter
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Joaquin Niemann
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Thomas Pieters
- Patrick Reed
- Charl Schwartzel
- Henrik Stenson
Who is leading the 151st Open Championship leaderboard after round 1?
South African amateur golfer Christo Lamprecht, along with Tommy Fleetwood and Emiliano Grillo are leading the leaderboard after day one. The leaderboard is currently very crowded with multiple players tied on a single spot.
Here are the top 12 golfers on the 151st Open Championship leaderboard:
- T1 - Christo Lamprecht (a)
- T1 - Tommy Fleetwood
- T1 - Emiliano Grillo
- T4 - Antoine Rozner
- T4 -Adrian Otaegui
- T4 - Brian Harman
- T7 - Stewart Cink
- T7 - Wyndham Clark
- T7 - Alex Noren
- T7 - Max Homa
- T7 - Shubhankar Sharma
- T7 - Michael Stewart
