“Total BS” – Fans divided as LIV Golfers fail to feature on The 151st Open Championship’s telecast for the second straight day

The 151st Open Championship saw another day of action where LIV Golfers were overlooked during the live broadcast.

Interestingly, Phil Mickelson, who has the most majors entering this event, and Brooks Koepka, who won this year's PGA Championship, were not featured during the television telecast's featured group. The Open Championship defending champion Cameron Smith was also snubbed.

NUCLR Golf shared the news on their Twitter handle, eliciting mixed reactions from fans online.

Some fans criticized the bias against LIV golfers while others seemed indifferent to the omission.

"Total BS," a fan wrote.

Here are some fan tweets reacting negatively to LIV players not getting a featured group spot:

Akash Anavarathan @akashanav @NUCLRGOLF How do they not show Brooks/Cantlay/Hideki? All -1

Andy Murfitt @AndyMurfitt1 @NUCLRGOLF Minor issue for them. They have millions of reasons to not care.

M Lindberg @LindbergMA @NUCLRGOLF I mean I guess yeah but then again only Brooks and Cam are remotely interesting.

Guy Wilson @Guy_Wilson_Golf @NUCLRGOLF Just wait till they are in the leading groups. Good luck blacking them out.

Some fans did not care about LIV Golfers not getting a featured group spot, understating the importance of being on the featured group during a full day of action. Here are some tweets:

Stu @digitalmanoz @NUCLRGOLF Only the feature groups .

Plenty on the live coverage and YouTube highlights.

felixLEpage @FelixLePage @NUCLRGOLF These are some stellar groups, why follow guys on an exhibition tour?

Bray Black Cat @BrayBlackCat1 @NUCLRGOLF Thanks for the great news!



Amazing tee shot by Rory on the first. Far better than seeing Steptoe's double bogey, en route to +6

Brian Wargo @BrianBuckWargo @NUCLRGOLF Why does this matter. It’s not the masters, the whole day is televised

Here are the four featured groups during the Open Championship and their tee times (All times in GMT/ET):

6:04 am/9:04 am - Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

6:48 am/9:48 am - Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

1:58 pm/4:58 am - Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Justin Rose

2:09 pm/5:09 am - Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, and Tyrrell Hatton

Who are the LIV Golfers playing in the 151st Open Championship?

A total of 16 LIV golfers qualified for the 151st Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

Defending champion Cameron Smith, the 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and multiple-time major winner Phil Mickelson are the top names on the list.

Here are the names of 16 LIV Golfers participating in the oldest major tournament:

Brooks Koepka

Cameron Smith

Phil Mickelson

Dustin Johnson

Abraham Ancer

Richard Bland

Laurie Canter

Bryson DeChambeau

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Thomas Pieters

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Henrik Stenson

Who is leading the 151st Open Championship leaderboard after round 1?

South African amateur golfer Christo Lamprecht, along with Tommy Fleetwood and Emiliano Grillo are leading the leaderboard after day one. The leaderboard is currently very crowded with multiple players tied on a single spot.

Here are the top 12 golfers on the 151st Open Championship leaderboard:

T1 - Christo Lamprecht (a)

T1 - Tommy Fleetwood

T1 - Emiliano Grillo

T4 - Antoine Rozner

T4 -Adrian Otaegui

T4 - Brian Harman

T7 - Stewart Cink

T7 - Wyndham Clark

T7 - Alex Noren

T7 - Max Homa

T7 - Shubhankar Sharma

T7 - Michael Stewart

