"Totally expected it" - Robert MacIntyre ready to give it back to fans on Sunday as Ryder Cup flavor kicks in at BMW Championship

Robert MacIntyre is starring in this week's field at the 2025 BMW Championship. During the third round of the tournament, he got a taste of what could be in store for him at the Ryder Cup.

Ad

The Scottish golfer found himself playing in front of partisan crowds on Saturday due to his pairing with Scottie Scheffler. Speaking in a press conference after the round, Robert MacIntyre admitted he was not caught off guard by the vocal support the World No. 1 golfer received, nor by the occasional heckles directed his way.

He acknowledged that while a few fans overstepped, security stepped in to keep things under control. MacIntyre said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, I totally expected it. I totally expected to be in this situation today when I'm in this position. It's going to be the exact same tomorrow. Yeah, I'll give as good back as I get. Look, I thought I played great. There was obviously a couple of shouts. But no, there's plenty of security there that are hearing it and seeing it, and yeah, I did see them talk to a few people. I don't know if anyone was thrown out, but there was plenty of people to talk to."

Ad

As the leader of the 2025 BMW Championship heading into the final round, he is determined to show the crowd that he is deserving of being on the course just as much as Scottie Scheffler.

The Ryder Cup veteran, who played a key role in Team Europe's victory in Rome, is set to avenge the Americans next month in New York. Robert MacIntyre has his eyes set on proving he can hold his own against the best, not only at the upcoming Ryder Cup but also at this week's BMW Championship.

Ad

He also faces the added pressure of the ongoing FedEx Cup Playoffs on Sunday.

Robert MacIntyre's odds of winning the 2025 BMW Championship

Robert MacIntyre opened up the 2025 BMW Championship with an astounding 8 under par score. He went on to post a 6 under par 64 score the following day.

Saturday's round saw the Scotsman card in a 2 under par 68 score to lead the 2025 BMW Championship by a whopping four strokes over World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, who sits in the solo second place.

Ad

Heading into the final round on Sunday, August 17, Robert MacIntyre bears odds of +120 to win the 2025 BMW Championship according to the PGA Tour. Fan favorite Scottie Scheffler follows with odds of +140.

MacIntyre and Scottie Scheffler will tee up the final round of the 2025 BMW Championship at 1:40 PM ET. They will begin their rounds from Maryland's Caves Valley Golf Club's first hole.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More