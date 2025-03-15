Jon Rahm was the youngest player on both teams in the 2018 Ryder Cup. However, this isn't the reason people still remember him from that year's Ryder Cup in France. Rahm is celebrated for his 2018 Ryder Cup win over Tiger Woods.

For Jon Rahm, it was a day he had been excited about for at least a year. After winning the match, Rahm told golf.com,

"All year long I was looking forward to the day I was going to play with Tiger Woods, and it didn’t happen until singles at the Ryder Cup. It wasn’t the best time, because there’s a lot that comes into play with Tiger, right, a lot of memories I have, as he is one of the people I grew up idolizing."

That epic win for Jon Rahm against Tiger Woods was the result of a long process. Before the game began, Rahm spoke with his captain, Thomas Bjorn, who was also his mental coach at the time. Additionally, Rahm's Team Europe colleagues, Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari also gave him advice, having faced Tiger Woods three times during the weekend.

This planning paid off and while executing the plan on the course Jon Rahm made a birdie on the first hole. Then he and Woods both made birdies on the third and bogeys on the fourth, giving Rahm a one-shot lead over Woods. Jon Rahm then won the seventh hole with a par, giving him a two-hole lead.

However, Tiger Woods, the champion golfer, made a comeback with an eagle on the ninth and a birdie on the 12th. The match was all square, and Tiger Woods was looking threatening. But the day was destined for Jon Rahm, as on the 13th and 14th holes, Tiger made bogeys while Rahm made pars, pushing him to a two-up lead. Despite Rahm faltering at the 16th, Woods missed the birdie, sealing the victory for the Spaniard.

When Jon Rahm was praised by Tiger Woods at the 2018 Ryder Cup

On the 17th hole, all Rahm needed to do was put the golf ball into the hole to secure one of the most memorable wins of his career. Rahm did exactly that, finding the center of the hole, pumping his arms after throwing down his club, letting out a long scream, and releasing the tension with joy. The celebration didn’t stop Tiger Woods from offering words of praise to Rahm.

After the winning moment and all the celebrations, Jon Rahm said (via The Golfing Gazette):

"When I turned around, I had to apologize because I didn’t see he was coming to me, and he came to me with a smile. He said, ‘Man, don’t even worry, you played great.’ I started crying in front of Tiger … it was such an emotional moment."

Rahm then added:

"I saw him win a great deal of events, grew up with a dream of someday beating him, and to do it on the Sunday of a Ryder Cup – it was extremely special. There’s not many things that are going to be better than that in golf for me."

Rahm also revealed that on the last putt, someone in the crowd yelled, "Do it for Seve!" which gave him the much-needed boost. The legendary Spanish golfer, the late Seve Ballesteros, has been an inspiration for Rahm. When Rahm won the 2023 Augusta Masters, he dedicated it to Seve Ballesteros, who was the first Spaniard to win the tournament in 1980.

