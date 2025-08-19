Tour Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Published Aug 19, 2025 04:17 GMT
TOUR Championship - Previews - Source: Getty
Tour Championship (Image Source: Getty)

The PGA Tour is in its final week of the regular season for the Tour Championship 2025. The season finale will be played from Thursday, August 21, to Sunday, August 24, at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

Following the BMW Championship, the top 30 players on the FedEx Cup points list made it to the field for the Tour Championship. Unlike previous seasons, this time all 30 players have an equal chance to win since the starting stroke advantage has been removed.

The FedEx Cup finale will be headlined by top names such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa. As per SportsLine, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to defend his title at +150. The World No. 1 is entering this week after a thrilling win from behind at the BMW Championship. The ace golfer has won five titles for the second straight year and can make it six this week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is also among the favorites but is far behind Scheffler. The Northern Irishman is +800 to lift his fourth Tour Championship title. For the uninitiated, he is the winningest player at East Lake. Speaking of his recent form, he tied for 12th at the BMW Championship and didn’t look in contention throughout the week. However, it may just be a bit of rust since he was playing his first event in a month.

Ad

Tommy Fleetwood, who has been remarkable in the Playoffs, is +1600 at the Tour Championship. The star Englishman has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he has consistently been a force this season.

Tour Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Tour Championship 2025:

  • Scottie Scheffler (USA): +150
  • Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland): +800
  • Tommy Fleetwood (England): +1600
  • Ludvig Aberg (Sweden): +1600
  • Justin Thomas (USA): +2200
  • Patrick Cantlay (USA): +2200
  • J.J. Spaun (USA): +2500
  • Russell Henley (USA): +2500
  • Collin Morikawa (USA): +2800
  • Cameron Young (USA): +2800
  • Viktor Hovland (Norway): +2800
  • Sam Burns (USA): +2800
  • Ben Griffin (USA): +3000
  • Sepp Straka (Austria): +3000
  • Robert MacIntyre (Scotland): +3000
  • Hideki Matsuyama (Japan): +3500
  • Maverick McNealy (USA): +3500
  • Keegan Bradley (USA): +4000
  • Harris English (USA): +4000
  • Corey Conners (Canada): +4000
  • Harry Hall (England): +4500
  • Chris Gotterup (USA): +4500
  • Justin Rose (England): +5000
  • Akshay Bhatia (USA): +5500
  • Brian Harman (USA): +6000
  • Shane Lowry (Ireland): +6500
  • Sungjae Im (South Korea): +7500
  • Nick Taylor (Canada): +7500
  • Jacob Bridgeman (USA): +9000
  • Andrew Novak (USA): +9000
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications