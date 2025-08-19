Tour Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour is in its final week of the regular season for the Tour Championship 2025. The season finale will be played from Thursday, August 21, to Sunday, August 24, at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia.

Following the BMW Championship, the top 30 players on the FedEx Cup points list made it to the field for the Tour Championship. Unlike previous seasons, this time all 30 players have an equal chance to win since the starting stroke advantage has been removed.

The FedEx Cup finale will be headlined by top names such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa. As per SportsLine, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to defend his title at +150. The World No. 1 is entering this week after a thrilling win from behind at the BMW Championship. The ace golfer has won five titles for the second straight year and can make it six this week.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is also among the favorites but is far behind Scheffler. The Northern Irishman is +800 to lift his fourth Tour Championship title. For the uninitiated, he is the winningest player at East Lake. Speaking of his recent form, he tied for 12th at the BMW Championship and didn’t look in contention throughout the week. However, it may just be a bit of rust since he was playing his first event in a month.

Tommy Fleetwood, who has been remarkable in the Playoffs, is +1600 at the Tour Championship. The star Englishman has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he has consistently been a force this season.

Tour Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Tour Championship 2025:

Scottie Scheffler (USA): +150

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland): +800

Tommy Fleetwood (England): +1600

Ludvig Aberg (Sweden): +1600

Justin Thomas (USA): +2200

Patrick Cantlay (USA): +2200

J.J. Spaun (USA): +2500

Russell Henley (USA): +2500

Collin Morikawa (USA): +2800

Cameron Young (USA): +2800

Viktor Hovland (Norway): +2800

Sam Burns (USA): +2800

Ben Griffin (USA): +3000

Sepp Straka (Austria): +3000

Robert MacIntyre (Scotland): +3000

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan): +3500

Maverick McNealy (USA): +3500

Keegan Bradley (USA): +4000

Harris English (USA): +4000

Corey Conners (Canada): +4000

Harry Hall (England): +4500

Chris Gotterup (USA): +4500

Justin Rose (England): +5000

Akshay Bhatia (USA): +5500

Brian Harman (USA): +6000

Shane Lowry (Ireland): +6500

Sungjae Im (South Korea): +7500

Nick Taylor (Canada): +7500

Jacob Bridgeman (USA): +9000

Andrew Novak (USA): +9000

