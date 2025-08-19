Tour Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour is in its final week of the regular season for the Tour Championship 2025. The season finale will be played from Thursday, August 21, to Sunday, August 24, at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia.
Following the BMW Championship, the top 30 players on the FedEx Cup points list made it to the field for the Tour Championship. Unlike previous seasons, this time all 30 players have an equal chance to win since the starting stroke advantage has been removed.
The FedEx Cup finale will be headlined by top names such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa. As per SportsLine, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to defend his title at +150. The World No. 1 is entering this week after a thrilling win from behind at the BMW Championship. The ace golfer has won five titles for the second straight year and can make it six this week.
World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is also among the favorites but is far behind Scheffler. The Northern Irishman is +800 to lift his fourth Tour Championship title. For the uninitiated, he is the winningest player at East Lake. Speaking of his recent form, he tied for 12th at the BMW Championship and didn’t look in contention throughout the week. However, it may just be a bit of rust since he was playing his first event in a month.
Tommy Fleetwood, who has been remarkable in the Playoffs, is +1600 at the Tour Championship. The star Englishman has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he has consistently been a force this season.
Tour Championship 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Tour Championship 2025:
- Scottie Scheffler (USA): +150
- Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland): +800
- Tommy Fleetwood (England): +1600
- Ludvig Aberg (Sweden): +1600
- Justin Thomas (USA): +2200
- Patrick Cantlay (USA): +2200
- J.J. Spaun (USA): +2500
- Russell Henley (USA): +2500
- Collin Morikawa (USA): +2800
- Cameron Young (USA): +2800
- Viktor Hovland (Norway): +2800
- Sam Burns (USA): +2800
- Ben Griffin (USA): +3000
- Sepp Straka (Austria): +3000
- Robert MacIntyre (Scotland): +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama (Japan): +3500
- Maverick McNealy (USA): +3500
- Keegan Bradley (USA): +4000
- Harris English (USA): +4000
- Corey Conners (Canada): +4000
- Harry Hall (England): +4500
- Chris Gotterup (USA): +4500
- Justin Rose (England): +5000
- Akshay Bhatia (USA): +5500
- Brian Harman (USA): +6000
- Shane Lowry (Ireland): +6500
- Sungjae Im (South Korea): +7500
- Nick Taylor (Canada): +7500
- Jacob Bridgeman (USA): +9000
- Andrew Novak (USA): +9000