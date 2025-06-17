Travelers Championship 2025: Odds and top bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 17, 2025 11:10 GMT
PGA: Travelers Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion at the Travelers Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

The PGA Tour is in Connecticut this week for the Travelers Championship 2025. The final Signature event of the season will be played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell from Thursday, June 19, to Sunday, June 22.

The Travelers Championship 2025 will feature a limited field of 75 players competing over four days and 72 holes. The event will not have a 36-hole cut for the uninitiated, which means no one will go home empty-handed.

Per Bet365, defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win his fourth title this season. He has been in great rhythm and has won three out of his five starts. Besides, he is coming off a T7 finish at the US Open last Sunday.

Rory McIlroy is the second favorite at the Travelers Championship 2025 but has struggled since his Masters Tournament win. Since the historic victory, he has registered just one top-10 finish and was underwhelming at the PGA Championship and the US Open.

Travelers Championship 2025 Odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Travelers Championship 2025 (as per bet365):

  • Scottie Scheffler - 3
  • Rory McIlroy - 12
  • Collin Morikawa - 14
  • Xander Schauffele - 16
  • Patrick Cantlay - 25
  • Ludvig Aberg - 25
  • Justin Thomas - 28
  • Viktor Hovland - 30
  • Sepp Straka - 30
  • Tommy Fleetwood - 33
  • Keegan Bradley - 33
  • Russell Henley - 33
  • Sam Burns - 35
  • Corey Conners - 40
  • Robert MacIntyre - 40
  • Shane Lowry - 40
  • Jordan Spieth - 40
  • Hideki Matsuyama - 45
  • Daniel Berger - 45
  • Cameron Young - 45
  • Aaron Rai - 50
  • Si Woo Kim - 50
  • J.J. Spaun - 50
  • Ben Griffin - 50
  • Taylor Pendrith - 60
  • Sungjae Im - 60
  • Harris English - 60
  • Maverick McNealy - 60
  • Tony Finau - 70
  • Akhshay Bhatia - 70
  • Rickie Fowler - 70
  • Bud Cauley - 70
  • Min Woo Lee - 75
  • Tom Hoge - 75
  • Brian Harman - 55
  • J.T. Poston - 70
  • Jason Day - 80
  • Ryan Fox - 90
  • Matt Fitzpatrick - 80
  • Luke Clanton - 90
  • Joohyung Kim - 80
  • Denny McCarthy - 90
  • Max Greyserman - 80
  • Nick Taylor - 90
  • Adam Scott - 66
  • Andrew Novak - 100
  • Mackenzie Hughes - 90
  • Harry Hall - 90
  • Thomas Detry - 110
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout - 90
  • Davis Thompson - 110
  • Kevin Yu - 110
  • Wyndham Clark - 110
  • Ryan Gerard - 110
  • Alex Noren - 125
  • Sam Stevens - 125
  • Max Homa - 125
  • Michael Kim - 140
  • Stephan Jaeger - 160
  • Matti Schmid - 175
  • Lucas Glover - 175
  • Byeong-Hun An - 140
  • Gary Woodland - 175
  • Eric Cole - 175
  • Jacob Bridgeman - 150
  • Austin Eckroat - 250
  • Cam Davis - 250
  • Matthieu Pavon - 300
  • Joe Highsmith - 300
  • Adam Hadwin - 450
  • Brian Campbell - 500
  • Nick Dunlap - 750
