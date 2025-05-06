Truist Championship 2025 expert picks: 5 names that could shine

The Truist Championship is one of two PGA Tour tournaments this week. One, the Truist, is a Signature Event, so there's an alternative event for the other golfers who didn't make it in. As a result, the field for Truist is pretty stacked with talent.

The top two golfers in the world are playing this weekend, as are Major champions, superstars, and so many other great golfers. It should result in a thrilling weekend, but here are the five names fans are going to want to take stock of.

5 players poised for stardom at the Truist Championship

Collin Morikawa is one of the best in the field (Image via Imagn)

Perhaps Collin Morikawa is being overlooked, but he holds the second-best odds of winning right now. Per CBS Sports, he's +1400. That is a fair bit from the lead, but he's having a pretty strong year and could easily make a run at the Truist Championship title.

4) Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger is in good form right now (Image via Imagn)

Daniel Berger is considered a long shot, but a model that has predicted a ton of Majors successfully in recent years thinks he's an underrated pick to do well. He hasn't finished outside the top 30 in his past eight starts, and he's had finishes of T3 or better three times during that run. He finished T3 at the RBC Heritage in his last start, so he's in good form and should continue that.

3) Corey Conners

Corey Conners could win the Truist Championship (Image via Imagn)

Corey Conners might not be the biggest name, but he's playing as well as most of his peers. He has landed T8 or better in four of his last six starts. He was also in play for the win at the Masters heading into the final round before stumbling just a bit, so his game is in really good shape.

2) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas has a win this year (Image via Imagn)

Justin Thomas ended a nearly three-year losing streak at the RBC Heritage, but that wasn't a one-off. He also has second-place finishes at the Valspar Championship and the American Express. Thomas also has top-10 finishes at the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational, so he's been on top of his game. He could continue that at the Truist Championship.

1) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is the favorite (Image via Imagn)

Rory McIlroy comes in as the favorite to win it by a wide margin. He is +400 to win and in really good form. McIlroy has dominated most tournaments, and he has four top-10 finishes as well. That includes a Major win, and he's well-rested after sitting out last week. He could add to his dominant start to the year this week.

