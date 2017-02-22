Tushar Saigal and Yogesh Batra grab the two spots for National Finals on Day 2 of MercedesTrophy 2017 Gurugram Leg

Indian cricketing stars Murali Karthik and Kapil Dev also participated on the Day 2 of Gurugram Leg

by Press Release News 22 Feb 2017, 18:08 IST

Day 2 of Gurugram Leg ended with Tushar Saigal and Yogesh Batra qualifying for the National Finals of the MercedesTrophy 2017. The qualifications on Day 2 take the number to four qualifications. There will be two more qualification spots available on Day 3 of the Gurugram Leg of MercedesTrophy 2017.

Tushar Saigal CAT – A (0-17) and Yogesh Batra CAT – B (17-24) ended the day at a nett score of 70.8 and 73.6respectively. They will now be playing the National Finals scheduled in the Pune Oxford Golf Resort, to be held in Pune from March 15 - 17, 2017.

The best gross winner for the day was Mayur Rastogi with a gross score of 75. There were a host of other prizes on offer on the day. Prominent winners included Ravi Chopra who won the Ballantine’s Long Drive Challenge on the 15th hole with a drive of 279 yards. Rochak Grover won the SWISS Closest to Pin contest landing the ball just 3 ft. from the pin on hole 12.

In the Mercedes – Benz straightest drive contest played on hole 15, Mukta Malhotra was declared the winner while in the Mercedes- Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shots was won by Manish Dubey on hole 2.

The format of play was Double Peoria. This unique format of adjusting handicaps of players levels the playing field enabling golfers to have a greater chance of qualifying for the National Finals.

The Gurugram leg is the tenth leg of the 12-city tournament which kick-started the MercedesTrophy globally. This year, the MercedesTrophy will travel to 50 countries engaging 60,000 golfers worldwide. The Indian leg will witness 25 days of competitive amateur golfing action in 12 cities engaging 2500 golfers, making it larger than ever before. Mercedes Trophy’s next stop will be at the Rambagh Golf Club, Jaipur on 26th February, 2017.

Three Winners from the National Finals will further progress to the MercedesTrophy World Finals – Stuttgart, Germany in September 2017 to compete against winners from all over the world. One winner will travel to Scotland to witness the British Open at Royal Birkdale in July.