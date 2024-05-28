U.S. Open Pinehurst 2024: Tickets prices and other details you need to know 

The 2024 U.S. Open will be held from Monday, June 10, to Sunday, June 16, in North Carolina. The price of the tickets depends on the package one opts to purchase. All tickets offer complimentary services like parking and shuttle rides for pick-up/ drop off at the Newport Country Club.

Situated on the left side of the players' 18th fairway, the Weekly Founders Club Package costs $275. It includes accessible restrooms, multiple seating options, and live TV coverage. Along with food and drink available for purchase at concession stands, it also permits general admission walkers on the course. The Weekly Founder Club Package also provides complimentary VIP parking.

The price of Daily Founders Club is listed below;

Wednesday, June 12: $50

Thursday, June 13: $80

Friday, June 14: $90

Saturday, June 15: $90

Sunday, June 16:$85

Fans watching the final round of the U.S. Open (Image via Getty)

For an additional fee, the Daily Founders Club also offers an outdoor space with food and drinks. With the exception of VIP parking, the Daily Founders Club's facilities are identical to those of the Weekly Founders Club Package.

Offering a ground view at the Newport Country Club, the Weekly Gallery package starts at $175 per person per day. One can walk around the golf course and buy food and beverages available at the concession stands.

The $25 Daily Gallery tickets include access to the course, a ground view for spectators, and the ability to purchase food and drinks.

With five gallery tickets costing a total of $200, the Flex 5-Pack or Gallery-Good Any One Day Ticket-5 pack is another option. It enables people to use the tickets however they see fit, for example, using two on Sunday and three on Friday, or all five on Sunday. The rest of the facilities provided are the same as in the Weekly Gallery Package.

What is the 2024 U.S. Open Showcase and more

As the U.S. Open returns to Pinehurst, the Village of Pinehurst and USGA have announced some interactive and entertaining activities that will be held during the U.S. Open.

All residents or tourists are allowed to take part in this special event of the U.S Open Showcase. Free admission is offered to the live music and dance performances, movies, and golf events and the purpose of the events is to give attendees a fun and welcoming atmosphere.

Parking Info: The Village green parking lot and the street public parking will both offer three hours of parking. It is advised that guests park at Cannon Park between Wednesday, June 12, and Sunday, June 16, as shuttle services will be provided.

Ride-sharing and passenger drop-off are available for vehicles with a maximum capacity of 15 passengers. It is highly recommended that people abide by the rules when parking in the village, as Pinehurst will be extensively monitored.