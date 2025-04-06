U.S. President Donald Trump allegedly wins Club Championship at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter

President Donald Trump owns a number of world-class golf courses across the globe. On Saturday, April 5, posts flooded social media sharing the news that he has allegedly won yet another club championship at his course located in Jupiter, Florida.

Ad

PGA Champions star and NBC Sports' Brad Faxon shared an image of President Trump along with his shiny gold winning badge on his X account. Faxon captioned the post (via X @NUCLRGolf):

"Didn't expect to see the President today...let alone minutes after he won the club championship at Trump Jupiter. Talked golf, his return, and where the game's headed. Pretty cool."

Ad

Trending

The image was taken in the Trump National Jupiter Golf Course's pro shop shortly after the President reportedly won the Senior Club Championship. Here's a look at NUCLR Golf's repost of Faxon's statement:

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Brad Faxon claims that Donald Trump won the club championship, a statement from the White House contradicts that. The statement that was released shortly after the 78-year-old completed his round claims that the President won the "second-round matchup" and will compete in the final round on Sunday, April 6.

Here's a look at the White House's statement regarding Donald Trump's latest golf outing (via Fox News):

"The President won his second-round matchup of the senior club championship today in Jupiter, Florida, and advances to the championship round on Sunday."

Ad

If the news is true, then this would be Donald Trump's third championship win this calendar year. Trump recently also won the Men's Member-Guest tournament in his golf course property in West Palm Beach along with Alexander Stubb, the President of Finland.

How many days has Donald Trump spent golfing since re-taking office?

Donald Trump took office for the second time this year. Having spent 75 days in office so far, he has allegedly spent 19 days golfing, according to Trump Golf Track. This makes up nearly 25.33 percent of his time.

Ad

According to the source, Trump has visited one of his prestigious golf properties on 428 of the 1,461 days, approximately 30 percent, during his first presidential term. He is estimated to have played a whopping 261 rounds of golf and averaged one round every 5.6 days.

Huffpost also disclosed that Donald Trump has spent a whopping $10.7 million on golf outings from the time of re-taking office to late February 2025. The figure includes security, transportation, logistics, and other financial requirements. The media giant's report also claims that the avid golfer spent approximately $3,383,250 per golf outing.

Trump most recently flew on his famed Marine One helicopter, which the US government had spent $5 billion on, according to Business Insider. He flew along with his daughter, Ivanka, to the Trump National Doral Golf Club. The challenging golf club is currently hosting the 2025 LIV Golf Miami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More