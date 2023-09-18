Unbelievable Golf Story: Single ball witnesses two hole-in-ones by different golfers on the same day, same course

There are multiple golf stories that keep on being created outside the professional world. One such incident recently happened at the Minneapolis Golf Club.

A 13-year-old boy, Preston Miller, shot a sensational 121-yard ace with 7-iron on the hole no. 7 at St Louis Park. Instead of keeping the ball as a memory, he went on to play with the hole-in-one ball until the hole no. 7 where he lost it.

Zire Golf shared a post on Instagram that had an interesting story that actually happened at the Minneapolis Golf Club. A member of the club, Ricardo Fernandez, found the same hole-in-one ball and started to play a later par 3. He then continued playing with the same ball and shot an 181-yard ace on hole no. 16.

Interestingly, Fernandez was unaware of what happened earlier in the day with the ball he aced. While hanging out at the clubhouse, he met Preston Miller, who was up for a celebratory pop.

Ricardo Fernandez also shared that he also shot a hole-in-one on the same day from a ball that he found on hole no. 7. Preston shared that it was his "SLP golf team logo'd ball" that he lost at the same hole.

This could be one of the rarest moments in the history of the sport, two different golfers shooting a hole-in-one with the same ball on the same course.

When golfer Viktor Hovland's mother got him a two-stroke penalty for an unknowingly done error

Back in 2021, when Viktor Hovland was still a star in the making, he participated in The Players Championship. He partnered with Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay at the TPC Sawgrass for the first two rounds.

During the opening round, the Norwegian, who was playing at the 15th hole, unknowingly shot a ball from the wrong direction. It happened when he moved his marker for his playing partner Thomas to make a par putt.

After Justin Thomas made the shot, Hovland placed his marker in the wrong direction, which got him a par score on hole 15 initially as the officials had missed noticing the mistake done by him.

Viktor Hovland's mother Galina, who was watching him on the television, called her son after the round and said that he mistakenly put his marker in the wrong direction.

The Norwegian brought the issue to The Players Championship's official, and the footage was again reviewed. This got Hovland a two-stroke penalty on the 15th hole. However, he was not disqualified for the mistake because of the PGA Tour's Rule 3.3b3.

The most interesting part about this story was that Viktor Hovland missed the cut exactly by two strokes that he was handed because of the unknown violation of the rule, which was pointed out by his mother.