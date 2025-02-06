"Unlike anything I have ever seen" – When Brooks Koepka got honest on the WM Phoenix Open atmosphere

Brooks Koepka won his maiden PGA Tour event in 2015 at the WM Phoenix Open. The American golfer started playing professionally in 2012 and joined the PGA Tour in 2014 and soon after won his maiden event on the circuit.

Following his victory, Koepka opened up about the atmosphere of the WM Phoenix Open. He enjoyed playing in the tournament and also spoke about his first win.

Speaking of the WM Phoenix Open, Koepka stated in 2015 (via AZ Central):

"This week is unlike anything I have ever seen. Guys have explained it to me, and it's nothing like what they say. It's a fun week. The fans make it unbelievable . . .and I'm happy to have this one as my first win."

Notably, the PGA Tour players are currently gearing up for the Phoenix Open. However, Brooks Koepka will not play in the tournament in 2025, as he is banned from playing on the PGA Tour after joining LIV Golf.

Nonetheless, Koepka will compete in the Saudi league this week. He will tee off on February 6 at the LIV Golf 2025 season-opening event in Riyadh.

When Brooks Koepka reflected on his performance at the WM Phoenix Open 2015

At the 2015 WM Phoenix Open, Brooks Koepka started the outing with a tough round of 71. However, after the rough start, he bounced back and played a round of 68.

He improved as the game progressed and then played the next two rounds of 64 and 66, respectively. With a total of 15-under, he registered a one-stroke win over Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Palmer, and Bubba Watson.

During the press conference of the 2015 WM Phoenix Open, Brooks Koepka reflected on his performance, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"Just stayed patient. After everything I have learned over the years -- well, the two years, just to stay patient. Everything kind of comes to you. Slow start. Just hang in there. Good things will happen."

He also opened up about winning his first PGA Tour event, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"This one goes down -- this one is very special to me with all the fans here. Just incredibly run tournament. It's a fun week. Happy to have this one as my first week."

Brooks Koepka again won the WM Phoenix Open in 2021. He played the four rounds of 68, 66, 66, and 65 to win by one stroke over Lee Kyoung-hoon and Xander Schauffele.

Koepka had a successful career playing on the PGA Tour. He had won a total of 21 professional tournaments, including nine on the PGA Tour. He joined LIV Golf in 2022 and, so far on the circuit, has won five tournaments

