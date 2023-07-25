Unveiling the mystery : Rory McIlroy's 2023 earnings soar despite the absence of major wins

Though renowned professional golfer Rory McIlroy did not win any major tournaments in 2023, his earnings have increased, cementing his reputation as one of golf's highest-earning players. McIlroy, who has an estimated net worth of $180 million, is the highest-paid European golfer of all time, solidly establishing himself as a formidable competitor in the sport.

Rory McIlroy's performances have remained consistent throughout the year, despite missing the cut at The Masters and incurring a $3 million fine for withdrawing from the RBC Heritage due to a 'private matter.' These difficulties, however, did not discourage him from earning a name for himself on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy's season filled with Major Money Earned

Rory McIlroy began the year with a stunning win at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic, winning an amazing $1,530,000. His PGA Tour career included memorable performances at the WM Phoenix Open, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Championship, and WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, as well as significant prize money.

While the ultimate major titles remained elusive, McIlroy's steadiness in the sport and outstanding performance in other tournaments offered him huge financial benefits. His prize money from the US Open, PGA Championship, and The Open combined demonstrated his constant competitive attitude and consistent top-ten results.

McIlroy earned $555,000 when he tied for seventh at the PGA Championship. The US Open proved to be another profitable enterprise, earning him a tidy $2,160,000 for finishing second. Notably, his performance at The Open earned him $551,250 when he ended the competition tied for sixth place.

Rory Mcllroy at the Genesis Scottish Open (Image via Getty)

These three major tournaments alone paid out a total of $3,266,250 in prize money, highlighting the high earning potential of the golfing game, even for those who do not win. The huge increase in earnings reflects the expansion in golf prize money over the years, which is expected to continue with the PGA Tour's collaboration with the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Despite his financial success, McIlroy's primary goal remains to win major championships. The lack of major victories in 2023 was surely discouraging for him, as he is frequently toward the top of the leaderboard but has yet to claim the final victory.

Rory McIlroy's supporters and the golfing community are looking forward to his victorious comeback to major championships in 2024, owing to his incredible talent and expertise. While the financial rewards have been plentiful, McIlroy's desire for major success fuels his tireless pursuit of brilliance on the golf course.