US Open debutant played for ‘Tiger Woods trophy ball’ in video games

Chase Johnson is making his US Open debut at Oakmont. However, his journey started long ago, in front of a PlayStation. As a young kid in Barberton, Ohio, Johnson was hooked on Tiger Woods PGA Tour video games. These games rewarded players with 'Tiger Trophy balls' for achievements like consecutive birdies or an eagle.

His father, Mel, turned it into real-life motivation. At four years old, Chase had to complete practice challenges on the course to earn what he called a 'daddy trophy ball.' For which he would get a pack of Pokémon or Yu-Gi-Oh! cards as the prize. Chase revealed his dad's treats during a recent media interaction.

"It's probably one of my first memories. We loved the Tiger Woods video games growing up as a kid. My dad actually based part of my training as a kid off of the video game, so in the game when you got accomplishments like back-to-back birdies or first eagle, you would get a Tiger trophy ball, so every time we would go out and practice as a four-year old or whatever," Johnson said.

I would have tasks or challenges to complete to get a daddy trophy ball, which usually was a pack of Yu-Gi-Oh! or Pokémon cards on the way home from Toys-R-Us, but he used that method to teach me how to win and achieve goals without kind of getting overwhelmed. Yeah, just staying patient and working to get it done. Tiger is everyone's role model, but especially mine, and I was able to meet him a couple times, which is pretty surreal," Johnson added.

Growing up, Chase Johnson was the MAC player of the year (2015-16). He turned pro in 2019 and played full-time on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020. He had a strong start, finishing solo second at the TPC Colorado Championship. That week, he posted his career best 63 in the fourth round. However, Johnson struggled during the rest of the season, with just six cuts in 19 starts, and lost his Korn Ferry Tour card after finishing 131st on the points list.

How Chase Johnson earned his spot at the 2025 US Open

After losing his PGA Tour card, Chase Johnson shifted his focus to the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour. Johnson became the most consistent player of the tour in 2023. He won three tournaments and finished second in many. His dominance earned him the No. 1 spot on the year-end points.

In 2024, Chase Johnson won first place at the John Shippen National Invitational. That victory came with a PGA Tour exemption into the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Simultaneously, Johnson was selected for the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption and invited to play in the Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods.

For qualifying for the 2025 US Open, Johnson entered a 36-hole final stage in Columbus, Ohio. He carded rounds of 67 and 70, earning the first alternate spot. With that, Johnson officially claimed the US Open spot in the field.

