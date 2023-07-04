US Women's Open 2023: Schedule, Prize Money Purse, Top Players, and More

The US Women's Open Championship is scheduled to take place at the famous Pebble Beach Golf Links from July 6 to July 9, 2023. Some of the greatest female golfers in the world will contend for the coveted championship and a mind-boggling prize pool of $10,000,000.

One of the most prominent tournaments for women's golf, the US Women's Open annually draws a strong field of players. The Pebble Beach Golf Links offer the ideal setting for this year's championship with its rich history and difficult layout.

The competition will last four days, beginning on July 6 and ending on July 9 with the championship round. Golf fans and lovers can anticipate exhilarating action as the world's top female players compete for the championship trophy.

US Women's Open 2023: Schedule

The timetable is meticulously designed to provide players the chance to successfully complete the difficult course and demonstrate their proficiency with the game. Golf lovers and enthusiasts may anticipate seeing the drama play out as these extraordinary players compete for the championship title.

DATE TIME (ET) TV Thursday, July 6 4:00 p.m. - 6 p.m. Peacock 6:00 p.m. - 11 p.m. USA Network Friday, July 7 4:00 p.m. - 6 p.m. Peacock 6:00 p.m. - 11 p.m. USA Network Saturday, July 8 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. NBC / Peacock Sunday, July 9 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. NBC / Peacock

US Women's Open: Top Players

Jin Young Ko

Professional golfer Jin Young Ko from South Korea is well-known for her extraordinary talent and dependable results on the LPGA Tour. Ko has made a name for herself as one of the best female golfers thanks to her many victories.

She is a strong competitor in any competition with to her accurate ball-striking, strategic strategy, and composed demeanour on the course.

Leona Maguire

Leona Maguire is a rising star in the golfing world thanks to her amazing abilities. Maguire, who is renowned for her astounding accuracy and strong all-around game, has been making consistent advancements in her professional career.

The Irishwoman is a player to watch at this tournament due to her tenacity, work ethic, and strong mental fortitude, all of which have led to her success.

Yin Ruoning

Ruoning Yin has been making waves around the world. Yin has become known as a rising star in women's golf thanks to her strong drives and consistent play.

The young Chinese golfing star is anticipated to have a significant impact at the US Women's Open, having developed her abilities and acquired experience in recent times. Yin is an interesting prospect for the future of the game because of her potential and ambitious.

