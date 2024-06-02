USGA announces major 16th hole update to set up a blockbuster final-day finale in U.S. Women’s Open Major

The 2024 U.S. Women's Open is underway at the Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The final round will be played today, June 2, with three players tied for first place for a chance to take home a piece of the whopping $12 million purse prize.

The par four 16th hole of Lancaster Country Club has been played 345 yards off the tee for the first three days. However, the USGA (United States Golf Association) has decided to shorten the hole by more than 100 yards for the final round.

The hole is ranked 14th on the course's stroke index and will play at 232 yards and will continue to be played as a par four hole. With the field's shortest average drive at 237.9 yards and longest at 286.3 yards, the new yardage for the 16th hole allows players to reach the green off the tee. However, the challenging dog leg left hole with nine bunkers will give the players a tricky placement off the tee.

Trending

The pin position for the 16th hole of the final round of the U.S. Women's Open is set to be placed at 19 paces from the front edge of the green and eight paces off the right edge.

The 16th hole of Lancaster Country Club saw an average score of 4.070 with 13 birdies, 45 pars, 16 bogeys, and one double bogey made by the field in the third round.

Expand Tweet

2024 U.S. Women's Open leaderboard and stats

The final round of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open is underway with players at the top of the leaderboard yet to tee off. Former tournament champion Minjee Lee is tied to lead with Andrea Lee and Wichanee Meechai.

The leaders sit at five under par through three rounds and will tee off at 2:15 PM local time. Japan's Hinako Shibuno is two strokes behind the leaders at three under par and is followed by former winner Yuka Saso in fifth place at two under par.

The leaderboard sees a three-stroke gap between solo fifth Saso and two players tied for sixth place. Sakura Koiwai and Jin Hee Im sit tied behind Saso at one over par.

The field averaged a 3.994 score per hole, noting an improvement from the first round's average of 4.178. However, with the first round seeing an impressive 275 birdies carded, the third round saw 184 birdies made following the halfway cut.

So far, the 2024 U.S. Women's Open has seen 762 birdies, 4404 pars, 1789 bogeys, 271 double bogeys, and 44 scores carded in worse than a double bogey.