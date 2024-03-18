Valspar Championship power rankings: 5 golfers to look out for at Innisbrook Golf Resort

The Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Golf Resort has the unenviable task of directly following the Players Championship on the schedule. That tournament is one of the biggest in all of golf, and it attracts the best golfers. The following weekend, not everyone is antsy to play again and many skip out. Nevertheless, there are loads of good golfers who'll head to Innisbrook to try and earn a victory. Here are some that fans should pay special attention to.

The top golfers in the Valspar Championship

5) Cameron Young

Cameron Young could win this weekend

Cameron Young is, according to CBS Sports, one of the best bets to win this weekend on the PGA Tour. He's +2200. That's a bit lower of a chance than the others on this list, but it's right up there in the overall view of odds. Young is in pretty decent form, his dud at the Players notwithstanding, and he could put together a nice four rounds at Innisbrook this weekend.

4) Jordan Spieth

Will Jordan Spieth win a tournament?

Jordan Spieth is the world's 16th-ranked golfer by OWGR. There are not too many golfers who are ranked better in the field at Innisbrook Golf Resort. He has among the best cases to win according to oddsmakers, with a +1200 shot at ousting his competitors. Spieth hasn't won in a little while, but remains one of the most talented golfers in the field. Don't bet against him making a run.

3) Justin Thomas

Can Justin Thomas win at Innisbrook?

Justin Thomas didn't make the cut at the Players Championship, but he's still one of the most talented golfers on tour. He has a knack for showing up at key moments, and the odds suggest that he's bound to have a strong showing this weekend. He's +1200, which is almost as good or better than anyone else. The golfer known as JT cannot be counted out in almost any competition.

2) Sam Burns

Sam Burns could win the Valspar Championship

Sam Burns is the world's 19th-ranked golfer, and he's in good position to contend for the title at the Valspar Championship. The field isn't as stacked as some other tournaments on the PGA Tour, and that could pave the way for Burns, who has been trending positively lately, to earn himself a much-needed victory. He's currently +1100 to take home the trophy.

1) Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele is one to watch at Valspar

If not for a historic comeback by Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele might have won the Players Championship. He would have otherwise been in a three-way playoff, but he was the leader after three rounds and had a really good performance. That shows how solid his current form is, and he's among the best golfers in the Valspar Championship field. He has the best odds (+800) of any golfer, too.