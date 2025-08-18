"Viktor Hovland and I used to be friends" – PGA Tour pro reacts to falling short of FedEx Cup playoffs at BMW Championship

The 2025 BMW Championship saw Viktor Hovland put up an amazing performance. However, one of his fellow competitors had a bittersweet reaction to the Norwegian golfer's top ten finish.

Viktor Hovland tied for seventh place at the 2025 BMW Championship with a total 72 hole score of 7 under par. The finish earned him a spot at the Tour Championship next week.

His fellow PGA Tour star and playing partner during the final round, Michael Kim, ended the week with a total 6 under par score and settled for a solo tenth-place finish.

In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Michael Kim jokingly stated that Viktor Hovland and he used to be friends. The message comes after the latter made the top 30 to proceed to the final stage of the FedEx Cup Playoffs while Kim fell just short in 31st place.

Michael Kim's post read (via X @Mike_kim714):

"Viktor and I used to be friends..."

Viktor Hovland's performance at the 2025 BMW Championship saw him rise 6 spots up the FedEx Cup rankings. He sits in the 22nd position heading into the Tour Championship.

Michael Kim, on the other hand, had to fight his hardest to earn a spot in the PGA Tour's grand event. Despite posting a good performance, it was not enough for the American to work his way into the top 30. He rose 11 spots up the leaderboard after the tournament this week and placed 31st on the FedEx Cup rankings.

Viktor Hovland and Michael Kim's 2025 PGA Tour Results

Viktor Hovland played 17 events on the PGA Tour so far this year. He made the cut in 14 tournaments and posted 8 finishes inside the top 25. Three of those were top ten finishes, including one victory at the 2025 Valspar Championship.

Michael Kim made 26 appearances on the circuit this year and missed the cut in five events. He recorded seven finishes inside the top 25. Having posted four finishes inside the top ten, he fell just short of the win on several occasions.

Kim's best finish of the season was at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for second place with a total score of 17 under par for the week.

The American golfer made a total of $4,089,131 in official earnings, whereas Viktor Hovland earned a whopping $5,164,239.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 BMW Championship, Michael Kim is ranked 62nd on the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). Viktor Hovland is ranked as the 13th best golfer in the world.

Despite Kim's less-than-ideal finish at this week's tournament in Maryland, fans and fellow golf enthusiasts alike are proud of his resilience and performance throughout the year.

