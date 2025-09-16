Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The LPGA Tour is in Arkansas this week for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025. The 54-hole stroke play event will begin on Friday, September 19, at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship is not a stacked field but some big players are in action. World No. 2 Nelly Korda and Hannah Green are looking for their first LPGA win of the season.

As per the odds, Nelly Korda is the favorite to lift the title this week. However, she has been in contention several times this season but struggled to get over the final hurdle. Rookie Lottie Woad is among the other favorites to claim the title at Pinnacle CC.

Woad has already won two titles this season and finished solo third at the Kroger Queen City Championship last Sunday. Defending champion Jasmine Suwannapura is not among the favorites considering her recent form.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 (as per bet365):

Nelly Korda: 12

Lottie Woad: 12

Miyuu Yamashita: 12

Sei Young Kim: 13

Nasa Hataoka: 17

Mao Saigo: 21

Hye Jin Choi: 23

Rio Takeda: 23

Andrea Lee: 23

Hyo Joo Kim: 26

Akie Iwai: 26

Celine Boutier: 26

Chisato Iwai: 26

Haeran Ryu: 34

Jin Hee Im: 34

A Lim Kim: 34

Megan Khang: 36

Jin Young Ko: 36

Linn Grant: 36

Ayaka Furue: 46

Jennifer Kupcho: 46

Lauren Coughlin: 46

Grace Kim: 61

Carlota Ciganda: 67

Somi Lee: 71

Jenny Shin: 76

Yealimi Noh: 76

Esther Henseleit: 76

Lexi Thompson: 81

Gaby Lopez: 91

Robyn Choi: 91

Leona Maguire: 91

Manon De Roey: 91

Stephanie Kyriacou: 91

Pajaree Anannarukarn: 91

Madelene Sagstrom: 101

In Gee Chun: 101

Julia Lopez Ramirez: 111

Hannah Green: 126

Mi Hyang Lee: 126

Sarah Schmelzel: 126

Maja Stark: 126

Patty Tavatanakit: 126

Pornanong Phatlum: 126

Allisen Corpuz: 141

Gabriela Ruffels: 141

Jenny Bae: 141

Chanettee Wannasaen: 141

Ingrid Lindblad: 141

Nataliya Guseva: 141

Lindy Duncan: 151

Ruixin Liu: 151

Minami Katsu: 151

Alison Lee: 151

Jasmine Suwannapura: 151

Celine Borge: 151

Auston Kim: 161

Miranda Wang: 161

Sung Hyun Park: 161

Lucy Li: 176

Brooke Matthews: 176

Ina Yoon: 176

Arpichaya Yubol: 176

Gurleen Kaur: 176

Thidapa Suwannapura: 181

Yuri Yoshida: 201

Na Rin An: 201

Aditi Ashok: 201

Kum-Kang Park: 201

Jeongeun Lee5: 201

Perrine Delacour: 226

Olivia Cowan: 226

Ashleigh Buhai: 226

Alexa Pano: 226

Anna Nordqvist: 226

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More