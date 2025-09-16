Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The LPGA Tour is in Arkansas this week for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025. The 54-hole stroke play event will begin on Friday, September 19, at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.
The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship is not a stacked field but some big players are in action. World No. 2 Nelly Korda and Hannah Green are looking for their first LPGA win of the season.
As per the odds, Nelly Korda is the favorite to lift the title this week. However, she has been in contention several times this season but struggled to get over the final hurdle. Rookie Lottie Woad is among the other favorites to claim the title at Pinnacle CC.
Woad has already won two titles this season and finished solo third at the Kroger Queen City Championship last Sunday. Defending champion Jasmine Suwannapura is not among the favorites considering her recent form.
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 (as per bet365):
- Nelly Korda: 12
- Lottie Woad: 12
- Miyuu Yamashita: 12
- Sei Young Kim: 13
- Nasa Hataoka: 17
- Mao Saigo: 21
- Hye Jin Choi: 23
- Rio Takeda: 23
- Andrea Lee: 23
- Hyo Joo Kim: 26
- Akie Iwai: 26
- Celine Boutier: 26
- Chisato Iwai: 26
- Haeran Ryu: 34
- Jin Hee Im: 34
- A Lim Kim: 34
- Megan Khang: 36
- Jin Young Ko: 36
- Linn Grant: 36
- Ayaka Furue: 46
- Jennifer Kupcho: 46
- Lauren Coughlin: 46
- Grace Kim: 61
- Carlota Ciganda: 67
- Somi Lee: 71
- Jenny Shin: 76
- Yealimi Noh: 76
- Esther Henseleit: 76
- Lexi Thompson: 81
- Gaby Lopez: 91
- Robyn Choi: 91
- Leona Maguire: 91
- Manon De Roey: 91
- Stephanie Kyriacou: 91
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: 91
- Madelene Sagstrom: 101
- In Gee Chun: 101
- Julia Lopez Ramirez: 111
- Hannah Green: 126
- Mi Hyang Lee: 126
- Sarah Schmelzel: 126
- Maja Stark: 126
- Patty Tavatanakit: 126
- Pornanong Phatlum: 126
- Allisen Corpuz: 141
- Gabriela Ruffels: 141
- Jenny Bae: 141
- Chanettee Wannasaen: 141
- Ingrid Lindblad: 141
- Nataliya Guseva: 141
- Lindy Duncan: 151
- Ruixin Liu: 151
- Minami Katsu: 151
- Alison Lee: 151
- Jasmine Suwannapura: 151
- Celine Borge: 151
- Auston Kim: 161
- Miranda Wang: 161
- Sung Hyun Park: 161
- Lucy Li: 176
- Brooke Matthews: 176
- Ina Yoon: 176
- Arpichaya Yubol: 176
- Gurleen Kaur: 176
- Thidapa Suwannapura: 181
- Yuri Yoshida: 201
- Na Rin An: 201
- Aditi Ashok: 201
- Kum-Kang Park: 201
- Jeongeun Lee5: 201
- Perrine Delacour: 226
- Olivia Cowan: 226
- Ashleigh Buhai: 226
- Alexa Pano: 226
- Anna Nordqvist: 226