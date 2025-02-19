"Wasn’t pretty at the end" - When John Daly put an end to his thirteen-year title drought

John Daly secured his first PGA Tour Champions victory at the 2017 Insperity Invitational, ending a 13-year title drought. Despite a tough finish with three consecutive bogeys, Daly secured the win by one stroke, finishing at 14-under 202 at the Woodlands Country Club in Texas.

Famous for his flamboyant style, he donned red and blue American flag pants during the final round. Daly's moment was marked by a champagne shower from fellow competitors Esteban Toledo and Michael Allen on the 18th green. Reflecting on his performance in a post-match interview with the media, Daly said (via The Guardian):

"It wasn't pretty at the end. But I got it done, and that's all that matters. Now I can say I'm a champion on the Champions Tour, which is really cool. Hopefully, I can keep this confidence going."

Daly started his day with an early eagle on the par-5 first hole. By the 15th hole, he had reached 17 par under, establishing a two-shot lead. However, the tee shots on the final three holes turned out to be bogeys, tightening the competition. Kenny Perry and Tommy Armor III, both in contention, failed to capitalize on Daly's late miscues. Perry's approach on the 17th found water, while Armor concluded with two bogeys, solidifying Daly's lead.

John Daly approached the 18th green, kneeling and kissing the fairway's emblematic umbrella logo, honoring the late Arnold Palmer. Meanwhile, Daly had not secured a tournament win since the 2004 Buick Invitational. The then-president Donald Trump also congratulated him on his win.

President Donald Trump congratulated John Daly on his achievement

PGA: PNC Championship - Source: Imagn

This victory also marked a milestone in Daly's career as he became the 12th player to achieve victories on the PGA Tour, European Tour and PGA Tour Champions. Daly's victory at the woodlands holds significance as it was the site of his PGA Tour champions debut exactly one year prior.

His triumph caught the attention of then-U.S. President Donald Trump who tweeted:

"Congratulations to John on his big win yesterday. John is a great guy who never gave up and, now a winner again!

Daly responded by tweeting:

"Thank you Mr. President and also doing such a great job for our country! Means a lot! #winning"

John Daly, the two-time Major champion, has faced challenges in recent months. In January 2025, he underwent emergency hand surgery in Tampa, Florida. He also shared a picture from his hospital bed, expressing gratitude for the successful procedure and assuring his fans on Instagram.

This surgery followed Hurricane Helene's destruction of Daly's Clearwater, Florida, home. Despite this, Daly remained active, participating in events like the PNC championship alongside his son, John Daly II. In addition to playing golf, Daly released his fifth music album in 2024. It featured collaborations with artists such as Aaron Lewis and Tracy Lawrence.

