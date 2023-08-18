WATCH: Adorable exchange between Rory McIlroy and 103-year-old Golf super fan Grandma Susie

In an endearing moment that captured the essence of sports fandom, 103-year-old golf enthusiast Grandma Susie made her debut appearance on the PGA Tour. A golf lover for decades, she celebrated her milestone birthday with well wishes from a dozen golfers. Today, her dream came true as she met some of her favorites on the course, including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, and her beloved Rickie Fowler.

Born Susan Cichon, the seasoned follower of the sport has been tracking golf for years and is acquainted with most of the players. The opportunity to meet the golf legends in person was a heartwarming culmination of her enduring passion.

Collin Morikawa, during his interaction with the 103-year-old, shared his mutual appreciation for the lifelong fan. Cichon conveyed that Morikawa's name often appears in discussions about promising players, and he playfully responded that he's ready to make his mark again.

Grandma Susie's Unforgettable Bonds with Golf Icons

Grandma Susie's interaction with Rory McIlroy seemed to hold a particularly special place for her, and her joy was palpable when McIlroy approached her. Their brief exchange encapsulated the essence of sportsmanship and genuine appreciation for fans.

McIlroy, clearly moved by the encounter, conveyed his delight at meeting the 103-year-old. He shared her enthusiasm for Rickie Fowler, acknowledging him as a good guy and a talented player. The mutual admiration between a seasoned fan and a professional golfer was a touching reminder of the profound impact that sports can have across generations.

"If you guys don't think I'm excited, I better take my blood pressure!," Susie Cichon exclaimed after her encounter with McIlroy (via PGA Tour)

Tommy Fleetwood added to the charm of the day, declaring that all conversations revolve around Grandma Susie. When he asked her who her favorite golfer was, Cichon confirmed her unwavering loyalty to Rickie Fowler. She also encouraged Fleetwood to secure a spot in the top ten.

Grandma Susie also got the chance to meet her ultimate golf idol, Rickie Fowler. She praised his remarkable skills and distinctive attire that make him stand out on the course. Fowler, appreciative of her support, promised to aim for a spot in the top five. Grandma Susie's response resonated with pure enthusiasm as she conveyed her eagerness to witness his achievement.

The heartwarming exchange between the centenarian super fan and the golf stars epitomized the camaraderie that sports can foster across generations. As she left the course, her smile reflected the profound impact of a simple interaction that will be cherished by both her and the golfing community.