WATCH: All 7 of Charley Hull’s birdies from the CME Group Championship Round 2

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Nov 24, 2024 01:28 GMT
GOLF: NOV 15 LPGA The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Source: Getty
Charley Hull, The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican (Image via Getty)

Charley Hull will head into the final round of the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship tied for fourth place with Narin An. Seeking to earn her third career title, the World No. 11 player has a total 54-hole score of 11 under par.

The 28-year-old opened up the tournament with a one-over-par 73 score that left her tied for 50th place. Determined to chase a win this season, Hull stepped it up with an incredible six under par 66 round the next day.

Hull displayed incredible accuracy on the second day at the iconic Tiburon Golf Club with a whopping seven birdies and one bogey. She began the day with three birdies in her first four holes.

Despite carding a bogey on the par-3 fifth hole, the LPGA Tour superstar showed great resilience as she carded in two consecutive birdies on the 6th and the 7th holes. Finally raking one last birdie on the ninth hole and ending the round with an incredible five under par 31 score. Here's a look into all seven of Hull's birdies for the day (via Instagram @LPGA_Tour):

Here's a look into Hull's scorecard for the second round of the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship:

  • Hole 1 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Charley Hull 2024 CME Group Tour Championship Round 3 Recap

Charley Hull moved up 41 spots on the leaderboard following her stellar second round at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The 28-year-old continued the streak of good golf with a third-round score of 6 under par 66.

The two-time LPGA Tour winner began the day with birdies on the first and second holes before encountering a bogey on the par four fourth hole. She quickly recovered with a birdie on the par three fifth hole.

Here's a look into Hull's scorecard for the day:

  • Hole 1 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 5 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 6 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

The english national ties for fourth place with Narin An at a total three-round score of eleven under par as they head into the final round. Hull is determined to go home with a grand winner's cheque worth $4 million and will tee off the final round at 10:26 AM local time with An and Lucy Li.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
