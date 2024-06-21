WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau hands his US Open trophy to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman

Bryson DeChambeau emerged victorious at the 2024 US Open held at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club No. 2 course last week. The victory marks the LIV Golf star's second US Open title in five years and the second Major championship title of his career.

Bryson DeChambeau walked away with a massive check worth $4.3 million and other perks. Despite losing out on the 750 FedEx Cup points due to his status as a LIV Golf player, the Crushers GC captain also received a 10-year exemption into the US Open and a five-year exemption into golf's remaining three Major championships - the Augusta Masters, the PGA Championship, and the Open Championship.

The 2024 US Open winner is teeing it up at the LIV Golf Invitational in Nashville, Tennessee this week. During the pre-tournament events, Bryson DeChambeau met with LIV Golf's CEO and golf legend Greg Norman.

In a video shared by Norman, the US Open trophy can be seen on the dinner table along with the dishes. DeChambeau asks the LIV Golf CEO if he would like to hold the trophy. The pair went on to pose for a picture with the trophy before Norman lifted the trophy in the air, sparking laughter and joy from the two-time Major championship winner.

Greg Norman has appeared at the US Open 19 times during his illustrious career. However, he missed out on the trophy on two occasions. In 1984, Norman lost out on the win after losing in a playoff to Fuzzy Zoeller, while in 1985, he lost to Corey Pavin. Raising aloft Bryson DeChambeau's well-deserved trophy seemingly gave Norman the feeling he longed for.

How did Bryson DeChambeau celebrate his 2024 US Open victory?

In a post-championship interview with the US Open, Bryson DeChambeau revealed that he intended to only drink chocolate milk to celebrate the milestone. However, a video shared by Barstool Sports indicated otherwise.

In the interview, DeChambeau said:

"No partying for me though, [ I mean ] no drinking for me. I'll party but I won't drink. It's just not my style. [ I'm ] drinking all the chocolate milk there is though."

The video shared on X shows Bryson DeChambeau smashing drives into the night sky using glow-in-the-dark golf balls while being drunk. The US Open trophy can be seen sitting next to him covered in the multi-coloured glow of the golf balls.

A group of people behind him can be heard cheering him on as he ends a drive by doing his signature celebratory move of throwing his hands up in the air.

In the video, the caption gave away Bryson DeChambeau's decision to celebrate his 2024 US Open victory by consuming alcohol. The caption said:

"Little drunk, let's see how I swing this drunk."

