WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau ditches golf club for steering wheel at Indy 500 

Bryson DeChambeau set aside his golf clubs for a day to take a jab at car racing. The World No. 10 golfer visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the 2025 Indy 500, which took place on May 25.

Ad

NUCLR Golf shared a video of DeChambeau cruising in a two-seater ride. The LIV Golf star wore a custom racing fire suit with his name on the back of the garment as well as on the visor of his helmet.

Here's a look at the scene from Indianapolis (via X @NUCLRGolf):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Used to the thrill of winning two Major championships, Bryson DeChambeau felt a different kind of thrill driving a race car at a whopping 180 miles per hour. He revealed that while he hated roller rollercoasters growing up, he is not opposed to driving around in an IndyCar.

DeChambeau said (via X @NUCLRGolf):

"Going around the track was actually insane…It’s a rollercoaster, but way faster and lower to the ground, and I hated rollercoasters growing up. The G-forces are just incredible.”

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau went on to play a couple of holes at the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course with renowned driver, Kyle Kirkwood. The Crushers GC captain also smashed a golf ball down the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 4 kilometers track with his driver.

Bryson DeChambeau offers advice from 15x Major winner to racers

During a press conference at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Bryson DeChambeau spoke about the similarities and differences in the careers of golfers and car racers. Acknowledging that both sports are extremely challenging in the mental aspect, the moderator asked him if he had any advice for the racers given his signature mental grit.

Ad

DeChambeau responded by sharing some wisdom he once received from golfing legend Tiger Woods himself. He said (via NY Times' The Athletic):

"It’s finding your bubble, finding your zone. Tiger [Woods] talked about it to me a lot. He said, “You’ve got to build your bubble and nothing enters it. You’re there. You’re fully in control.” I think that’s the same when you’re in the car: You’re in control. You’re right here. You’re right now. Execute. That’s important."

Ad

DeChambeau went on to say that the two sports are more alike than most people realize. He compared the feeling of tunnel vision out on the race track to that focus he has out on the golf course.

The LIV Golfer noted that race car drivers are able to showcase their skills more freely compared to golfers, which he believes is the key to growing their futures. Bryson DeChambeau hoped that the drivers use this to create more content on social media to engage with fans and further reach and inspire a new generation of athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More