Watch: Cam Smith tries to hit a football-shaped golf ball at LIV Golf Adelaide

Cam Smith and several other top names in golf are currently in Adelaide to continue the LIV Golf Tour. Set to take place at The Grange Golf Club from April 26-28, the tournament is highly anticipated among LIV fans after a successful event in Miami earlier this month.

While the event is yet to begin, it seems the fun and entertainment has started earlier. On April 24, LIV Golf, on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle posted a video of Cam Smith trying to hit a football-shaped golf ball. This video of Smith received quite a reaction on social media.

When the 30-year-old Australian was originally presented with the football-shaped golf ball, he expressed his insecurities over how far the ball could go. However, once he set himself and took the position, Smith seemed to deliver a great swing and the ball did go pretty far.

Watch it here:

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, the oval-shaped ball is a ball used in a variant of golf known as GolfCross. This variant of the sport is very different from traditional golf, and viewers get to see goal nets in the place of holes. Apart from this, there are several other elements that make the variant very different.

Cam Smith says LIV Golf's biggest potential is in markets outside the United States

Since LIV Golf introduced its first invitational series in 2022, the goal for them has been to rival the PGA Tour in terms of popularity. While the Saudi-based championships haven't necessarily been able to do that yet, they continue to put up tournaments in the US and outside it.

Ahead of their upcoming event in Adelaide, Cam Smith told the press that the biggest opportunity for LIV Golf to grow is in markets outside the US. Smith said he can see it working better in international markets compared to the US due to the number of tournaments in the Western country.

The 30-year-old Australian golfer said:

"I can see it definitely working internationally a lot better than the U.S. because there's just so many tournaments in the U.S."

Smith further added that he is up for LIV to add more international events to their schedule. The golfer spoke about showing quality golf to those who haven't had the opportunity to see it. Cam Smith added:

"I'm definitely putting my hand up for more of an international schedule and getting fans out that haven't seen quality golf for a while and showing them what LIV is all about."

As of today, seven out of the 14 events on the LIV Golf Tour take place outside the United States. If they can see a rise in popularity and revenue internationally, it won't be surprising to see them do more events outside the US.