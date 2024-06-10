WATCH: Charlie Woods joins Tiger Woods in 2024 US Open practice round

With golf's next major set to be played from June 13 to 16 at the famous Pinehurst No. 2 course, Tiger Woods will be playing the 2024 US Open through a special invite. Woods made an appearance at the venue on June 10 for a practice round.

The three-time US Open winner was seen practicing on the range on June 9. Today, Woods was seen in a blue and white combination attire along with his son Charlie Woods.

Tiger Woods was practicing some bump-and-run style chip shots with his son, Charlie, and several other members of his team. The 2024 US Open will mark Woods' first time not making the qualifying for the event and his first time playing the Major since 2020.

Tiger Woods has suffered from several serious injuries throughout his legendary career. Most notably, he underwent a subtalar fusion surgery to repair his right ankle on 20 April 2023 as the result of a car crash in 2021. Following the surgery, he has been struggling with walking on and off the course.

In the video released by Golf Digest of Woods and his son Charlie practicing, he can be seen walking with mild discomfort, leaving fans worried. Fans also spotted the father and son duo walking off the green, striking the same nose itch position that has come to be known as their signature.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at Pinehurst No. 2 ahead of the 2024 US Open (Image via X @GolfDigest)

Woods was also seen scouting the Pinehurst No. 2 course on June 4. Several images and videos have been taken on social media of Woods practicing with his caddie, Lance Bennett.

Tiger Woods set to address the media ahead of the US Open

As Tiger Woods prepares to make his appearance at the 2024 US Open at the Pinehurst No. 2 course, he is set to address the media ahead of the Major's start. According to the Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, he does not have a fixed time for the press conference but will talk later today on June 10.

However, the news leaves fans all over the world speculating on what the three-time US Open winner might say. Tiger Woods has never addressed the media on the Monday of a tournament in his whole career. Fans speculate that this change in his routine might be carrying some heavy news.

With this year's edition of the US Open marking the first year that Tiger Woods has failed to qualify, many fans speculate that this year might mark the 15-time Major champion's last time playing the tournament. Woods will be playing at the Pinehurst No. 2 course this week with a special invite received from the United States Golf Association.