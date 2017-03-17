Watch: Cody Gribble grabs the spotlight at the Arnold Palmer Invitational by toying with an alligator

The PGA tour winner gave us a different perspective on the "Golf isn't for the faint of heart" idea.

by Sameer Bahl Video 17 Mar 2017, 13:02 IST

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 16: Cody Gribble of the United States plays his tee shot on the par 4, eighth hole during the first round of the 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard on March 16, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Cody Gribble didn't have the greatest of starts to what is an emotional week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill as tributes continues to pour out from former greats, PGA Tour players and fans.

However, he did provide us with the highlight of the day and as tou might be able to guess, it wasn't to do anything with his game. Gribble was obviously not happy with his on-course form as seen during his triple-bogey at the 3rd hole but he decided to liven things up by grabbing the tail of an alligator a few holes later.

The 6th hole has a water body running along the left side of the hole and when Gribble spotted an alligator basking in the sun, instead of re-routing course and avoiding the reptile, he went over and decided to toy with it.

The PGA Tour player who picked up his first win earlier in the season decided to take his hand out of his pocket and casually grab the gator's tail. The reptile could have snapped back and several scenarios could have played out but fortunately, he decided to dive back into the water.

Fair play to him for showing the level of braveness that he did but it definitely wasn't necessary. However, no one's complaining as this is what makes golf interesting and the fans surely love it.

See for yourself below.

Don't try this at home.



pic.twitter.com/BUumzwPH21 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 16, 2017

The player had his own funny take on it:

“The gator looked like he needed some exercise,” Gribble said after closing out a 5-over 77. “I guess I was trying to get some adrenaline going somehow, but I wasn’t really afraid of it.”

“I wasn’t too worried about it at the time,” he said. “I mean, it’s like a jolt. It’s quick. They’re not going to catch you, they’re not going to catch you a couple steps down.”

Gators need exercise too, no biggie guys. https://t.co/K97j4WHuVP — Cody Gribble (@CodyGribble) March 17, 2017

