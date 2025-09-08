WATCH: Crowd goes wild as Rory McIlroy eagles the 72nd hole at the Irish Open

Rory McIlroy was a part of the world-class field at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open this week. During the final round of the DP World Tour (formerly known as European Tour) event, the golfer had an incredible moment that made the crowd go wild.On The K Club's par five 18th hole that measured 542 yards, the Northern Ireland golfer placed his 340-yard long drive in a perfect spot. With 202 yards to the pin, he managed to carry the tricky water hazard and find the green.The PGA Tour sensation needed to drain the 27-foot and 10-inch long putt to move up the leaderboard and tie for the lead with Joakim Lagergren. When Rory McIlroy drained the putt with pace to card in an eagle for the hole and force a playoff, the crowd went absolutely nuts.The spectators at The K Club erupted in cheers as they showered the career Grand Slam winner with applause and chants. Several fans in the crowd jumped with joy as they hugged those near them.The live broadcast of the final round of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open gave fellow golf enthusiasts watching from home a peek into the electric atmosphere in Ireland. Here's a look at the scene on the 72nd hole of the prestigious tournament (via X @DPWorldTour):Rory McIlroy proceeded to head into a playoff with Sweden's Joakim Lagergren for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open title. All three of the extra playoff holes were played on the par-five 18th hole. Both the world-class golfers birdied the hole the first two times before McIlroy birdied it yet another time while Lagergren conceded with a par.Rory McIlroy expresses gratitude for the crowd at the 2025 Amgen Irish OpenThroughout the week at The K Club, Rory McIlroy took many opportunities to speak on the environment, playing so close to home. Following his stellar victory, he described the crowd as being &quot;absolutely incredible.&quot;The 36-year-old said that he feels very fortunate to have this kind of support out on the golf course. While stating that this level of enthusiasm in the crowd is rare, he could not wait to celebrate the victory.Rory McIlroy said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;Look, again, I feel very fortunate because there's probably very few golfers in the world that get the support that I get when I go home. Maybe Jon Rahm in Spain. There's maybe a few others, but this is absolutely incredible. I don't take it for granted. I feel very grateful and very lucky that I get to do this. Can't wait to celebrate tonight.&quot;He went on to say that he was excited to come back home and win his nation's open tournament for the second time in his illustrious career.