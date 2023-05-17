Watch : Dustin Johnson helps his wife Pauline Gretzky correct her ‘lefty’ swing in a late night Golf lesson

Dustin Johnson is one of the LIV Golf members with the highest odds to win the PGA Championship, slightly behind Brooks Koepka. That means there's a bit of pressure for the LIV star and PGA Tour defector to defend his new tour's name.

Obviously, he's going to be preparing and mentally focusing on the task at hand. Even if he wasn't one of a controversial tour's best chances at proving themselves, he's about to play in a major tournament.

That, however, did not stop him from taking a little time out of his day (or night) for his wife. Paulina Gretzky shared a touching moment on social media in which Johnson was teaching her how to swing and letting her practice. Check it out below:

Alex Myers @AlexMyers3 Dustin Johnson tuning up for the PGA Championship by giving Paulina Gretzky a late-night golf lesson. Dustin Johnson tuning up for the PGA Championship by giving Paulina Gretzky a late-night golf lesson. https://t.co/BeOjMc3YXH

The video cuts off before Gretzky even takes the swing, so there's no telling how good she is. Perhaps it cuts off for a reason and more lessons from Johnson are necessary before she goes public with her talents.

Here are the odds. Clearly, Koepka and Johnson represent LIV's best chance at winning:

Jon Rahm 7-1

Scottie Scheffler 7-1

Rory McIlroy 11-1

Patrick Cantlay 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Dustin Johnson 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Max Homa 28-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 30-1

Cameron Smith 30-1

Sungjae Im 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim 40-1

Talor Gooch 40-1

Johnson is coming off a win at LIV Golf and is clearly feeling pretty good about himself as seen in the video. Those odds might be a pretty good bet, but with such a massive field full of elite golfers, betting on almost anyone is a major risk.

Dustin Johnson playing well ahead of PGA Championship

It hasn't been the most successful run for Dustin Johnson with LIV Golf. The golfer defected from the PGA Tour (where many golfers say he is the most missed of all defectors) and just earned his first win last weekend.

Will Dustin Johnson win the PGA Championship?

Nevertheless, right before a major tournament is never a bad time to start playing well. Even still, the entire tournament was a mixed bag, as Johnson said via Irish Times:

“Everything I could do wrong, I did wrong on the hole. To fight back and birdie 18 two times in a row when I had to, I’m happy with that. I’m playing really well."

Regardless, it will probably be nice for Johnson to see his PGA Tour friends again. Ahead of the Masters, he said they were all still friends:

"I've played a long time with all these guys, so if I'm playing how I should, then I'll be right there at the end... For me, it's the same. All my buddies are still my buddies, we play and we still golf, doesn't matter where you play at. No, [nothing's different]. I still play golf for a living, so."

Will Johnson be able to win this tournament? It's certainly possible as he's in good form and good company.

