WATCH: Ex NHL star Joe Pavelski drains walk-off eagle to clinch the American Century Championship 2025

Joe Pavelski thrilled the crowd at the Edgewood Tahoe on Sunday. He delivered a moment for the ages by winning the 2025 American Century Championship in stunning fashion.
The former NHL star drained a lengthy putt on the very last hole to not only card in an eagle on the par 5 hole but to also seal his victory. Here's a look at Joe Pavelski's world-class winning putt at the 2025 American Century Championship (via X @PGATour):
Golf and ice hockey enthusiasts alike felt an itch scratched from the four time NHL All Star's victory at the American Century Championship. Joe Pavelski has come very close to winning the annual celebrity tournament on several occasions.
In his nine appearances at the tournament, the former San Jose Sharks star has recorded a whopping eight finishes inside the top-ten. Joe Pavelski also claimed the runners up position at the event on three occasions.
During last year's edition of the American Century Championship, Joe Pavelski settled for a second place finish after conceding to tennis icon Mardy Fish in a playoff.
What scores did Joe Pavelski shoot at the 2025 American Century Championship?
The 2025 American Century Championship was played in a Stableford format where points were dished out for each player's performance on every hole. Despite it not being a strokeplay tournament, Joe Pavelski put up some amazing scores at the challenging course in Lake Tahoe.
Here's a look at Joe Pavelski's scores for the three rounds of the 2025 American Century Championship (via NBC Sports):
Round 1 - (2 under par - 70) : 23 points
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 4 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 5 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 5) - 6
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 5
Round 2 - (even par - 72) : 21 points
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 4 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 5 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 6
- Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 4
Round 3 - (4 under par - 68) : 29 points
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 6
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 3 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 3