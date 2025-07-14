WATCH: Frustrated Rory McIlroy caught calling the greens "sh*t" at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy has never been one to hide his emotions on the golf course. In a burst of frustration during the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, he delivered his assessment of the greens at the Renaissance Club.
During the final round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, the Northern Irishman missed a putt which led to fans getting a raw glimpse into his firey side. NUCLR Golf shared a video, which was captured by a spectator, showing Rory McIlroy venting out of frustration with the greens.
Here's a look at what the Ryder Cup star had to say about the conditions at the Renaissance Club (via X @NUCLRGolf):
"The greens are so sh*t."
Having begun the final round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open in the lead, Rory McIlroy lost out on a win this week. In the post tournament press conference, he noted that his putting was the reason behind lost strokes on Sunday.
McIlroy also stated that as the week progressed, the conditions at the Renaissance Club got significantly worse due to increased traffic. Here's what the 2025 Masters Tournament champion had to say (via ASAP Sports):
"The putter, not that I felt like I hit good putts but I feel like the greens deteriorated as the week went on and just got a little bumpy. I had some putts and some looks that felt like I hit good putts that just didn't go in, whether they were mis-reads or poor speed here and there."
Rory McIlroy settled for a second place finish at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. He shares the position with Marco Penge who also posted a 72 hole score total of 13 under par while Chris Gotterup took home the win with a 15 under par score.
Rory McIlroy's 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Stats
Here's an insight into how Rory McIlroy performed at the Genesis Scottish Open this week (via PGA Tour):
Strokes Gained - Off the Tee
- Stat - (- 0.094)
- Rank - 52
Strokes Gained - Approach to Green
- Stat - (+ 3.935)
- Rank - 20
Strokes Gained - Around the Green
- Stat - (+ 2.435)
- Rank - 11
Strokes Gained - Putting
- Stat - (+ 7.086)
- Rank - 5
Strokes Gained - Total
- Stat - (+ 7.086)
- Rank - 5
Driving Accuracy
- Stat - 42.31 percent (22/52)
- Rank - T60
Driving Distance
- Stat - 339.30 yards
- Rank - 2
Longest Drive
- Stat - 378 yards
- Rank - T18
Putts per GIR
- Stat - 1.79 putts
- Rank - T32
Greens in Regulation
- Stat - 73.61 percent (53/72)
- Rank - T11
Scrambling
- Stat - 78.95 percent (15/19)
- Rank - 1
Birdies
- Stat - 19
- Rank - T5
Pars
- Stat - 47
- Rank - T23
Bogeys
- Stat - 6
- Rank - T2