WATCH: Frustrated Rory McIlroy caught calling the greens "sh*t" at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy has never been one to hide his emotions on the golf course. In a burst of frustration during the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, he delivered his assessment of the greens at the Renaissance Club.

Ad

During the final round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, the Northern Irishman missed a putt which led to fans getting a raw glimpse into his firey side. NUCLR Golf shared a video, which was captured by a spectator, showing Rory McIlroy venting out of frustration with the greens.

Here's a look at what the Ryder Cup star had to say about the conditions at the Renaissance Club (via X @NUCLRGolf):

"The greens are so sh*t."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Having begun the final round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open in the lead, Rory McIlroy lost out on a win this week. In the post tournament press conference, he noted that his putting was the reason behind lost strokes on Sunday.

McIlroy also stated that as the week progressed, the conditions at the Renaissance Club got significantly worse due to increased traffic. Here's what the 2025 Masters Tournament champion had to say (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"The putter, not that I felt like I hit good putts but I feel like the greens deteriorated as the week went on and just got a little bumpy. I had some putts and some looks that felt like I hit good putts that just didn't go in, whether they were mis-reads or poor speed here and there."

Ad

Rory McIlroy settled for a second place finish at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. He shares the position with Marco Penge who also posted a 72 hole score total of 13 under par while Chris Gotterup took home the win with a 15 under par score.

Rory McIlroy's 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Stats

Here's an insight into how Rory McIlroy performed at the Genesis Scottish Open this week (via PGA Tour):

Ad

Strokes Gained - Off the Tee

Stat - (- 0.094)

Rank - 52

Strokes Gained - Approach to Green

Stat - (+ 3.935)

Rank - 20

Strokes Gained - Around the Green

Stat - (+ 2.435)

Rank - 11

Strokes Gained - Putting

Stat - (+ 7.086)

Rank - 5

Strokes Gained - Total

Stat - (+ 7.086)

Rank - 5

Driving Accuracy

Stat - 42.31 percent (22/52)

Rank - T60

Driving Distance

Stat - 339.30 yards

Rank - 2

Longest Drive

Stat - 378 yards

Rank - T18

Putts per GIR

Ad

Stat - 1.79 putts

Rank - T32

Greens in Regulation

Stat - 73.61 percent (53/72)

Rank - T11

Scrambling

Stat - 78.95 percent (15/19)

Rank - 1

Birdies

Stat - 19

Rank - T5

Pars

Stat - 47

Rank - T23

Bogeys

Stat - 6

Rank - T2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More