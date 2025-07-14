WATCH: Frustrated Rory McIlroy caught calling the greens "sh*t" at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jul 14, 2025 00:51 GMT
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty
Rory McIlroy, Genesis Scottish Open (Image via Getty)

Rory McIlroy has never been one to hide his emotions on the golf course. In a burst of frustration during the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, he delivered his assessment of the greens at the Renaissance Club.

Ad

During the final round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, the Northern Irishman missed a putt which led to fans getting a raw glimpse into his firey side. NUCLR Golf shared a video, which was captured by a spectator, showing Rory McIlroy venting out of frustration with the greens.

Here's a look at what the Ryder Cup star had to say about the conditions at the Renaissance Club (via X @NUCLRGolf):

"The greens are so sh*t."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Having begun the final round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open in the lead, Rory McIlroy lost out on a win this week. In the post tournament press conference, he noted that his putting was the reason behind lost strokes on Sunday.

McIlroy also stated that as the week progressed, the conditions at the Renaissance Club got significantly worse due to increased traffic. Here's what the 2025 Masters Tournament champion had to say (via ASAP Sports):

Ad
"The putter, not that I felt like I hit good putts but I feel like the greens deteriorated as the week went on and just got a little bumpy. I had some putts and some looks that felt like I hit good putts that just didn't go in, whether they were mis-reads or poor speed here and there."
Ad

Rory McIlroy settled for a second place finish at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. He shares the position with Marco Penge who also posted a 72 hole score total of 13 under par while Chris Gotterup took home the win with a 15 under par score.

Rory McIlroy's 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Stats

Here's an insight into how Rory McIlroy performed at the Genesis Scottish Open this week (via PGA Tour):

Ad

Strokes Gained - Off the Tee

  • Stat - (- 0.094)
  • Rank - 52

Strokes Gained - Approach to Green

  • Stat - (+ 3.935)
  • Rank - 20

Strokes Gained - Around the Green

  • Stat - (+ 2.435)
  • Rank - 11

Strokes Gained - Putting

  • Stat - (+ 7.086)
  • Rank - 5

Strokes Gained - Total

  • Stat - (+ 7.086)
  • Rank - 5

Driving Accuracy

  • Stat - 42.31 percent (22/52)
  • Rank - T60

Driving Distance

  • Stat - 339.30 yards
  • Rank - 2

Longest Drive

  • Stat - 378 yards
  • Rank - T18

Putts per GIR

Ad
  • Stat - 1.79 putts
  • Rank - T32

Greens in Regulation

  • Stat - 73.61 percent (53/72)
  • Rank - T11

Scrambling

  • Stat - 78.95 percent (15/19)
  • Rank - 1

Birdies

  • Stat - 19
  • Rank - T5

Pars

  • Stat - 47
  • Rank - T23

Bogeys

  • Stat - 6
  • Rank - T2
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications