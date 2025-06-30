WATCH: Frustrated Tyrrell Hatton mimics firing a gun with putter after double bogey at LIV Golf Dallas

Tyrrell Hatton was a part of the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas field this week. During the final round on Sunday, the Legion XIII player had several opportunities to finish at the top of the leaderboard. However, the par-4 12th hole saw a setback.

Ad

Fans and spectators alike saw Tyrrell Hatton's frustrations get the better of him on the challenging dog leg left hole on the back nine. A missed putt which resulted in a double bogey on the Maridoe Golf Club's 12th hole led the Englishman to mimic firing a gun with his putter.

Here's a look at the scene from the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas' final round on Sunday (via X @NUCLRGolf):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After placing his drive off the tee on the 475-yard long hole in a good spot on the fairway, he was left with 168 yards to the pin. The Ryder Cup star chose to play an iron. His shot started a bit left off the line and drew further left to find the native area near the green.

18 yards away from the pin, Hatton attempted to land his chip shot near the back left side of the green in hopes of the ball feeding into the slopes. However, he failed to get the ball through the rough grass, resulting in another shot from the native area.

Ad

The 33-year-old got onto the green in four strokes. With a 17-foot putt to save for a bogey, he missed it on the higher side of the hole to tap in for a double bogey. Leading up to the 12th hole, he was two under par for the day.

The double bogey not only cost the former PGA Tour star two strokes but also the chance to be in a playoff between five players for the individual title of the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas.

Ad

How did Tyrrell Hatton and his team perform at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas?

Tyrrell Hatton ended the week in Texas tied for fifth place with Harold Varner III, Tom McKibbin, and Charles Howell III. He totaled 5 under par for the tournament and finished one stroke behind the winner, Patrick Reed, who emerged victorious after a four-man playoff.

The Legion XIII player posted rounds of 2 over par 74, 7 under par 65, and even par 72. His team, captained by Jon Rahm, finished in the solo third place at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas.

The team recorded scores of even, 8 under par, and 2 over par. Tom McKibbin and Tyrrell Hatton were Legion XIII's best finishers in the tournament. Their captain tied for 11th place while fellow teammate Caleb Surratt tied for 37th place in the 54-player field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More