Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar on Sunday, November 19, won the Indonesia Masters at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club in Jakarta. The 35-year-old showed his class with a final-round 67, finishing at 24-under par 260.

It was a 1-2 finish for India after Bhullar achieved a five-stroke victory over compatriot Karandeep Kochhar. The latter finished with a laudable round of 63 for a final score of 19 under par. New Zealand's Ben Campbell, who was the Hong Kong Open champion last week, was third with 18-under.

Gaganjeet Bhullar saw a tremendous run en route to his 11th Asian Tour title, the most by any Indian. It was also his first title of the year with his previous one also being the Indonesia Masters last year.

Expand Tweet

The 2006 Asian Games silver medalist started the golf meet with eight birdies on the opening day. The Amritsar-born golfer led Canada's Richard Lee on the second day. An impressive third-round score of eight-under par 63 followed, which gave him a massive seven-shot advantage moving into the final day, thanks to the nine birdies on the third day.

"Today I played pretty well actually. I struggled a bit in the middle of the round, there was a stretch when I was trying my level best but I was not making the birdies, but the chip-in turned around everything. And, of course, the eagle on the last was the icing on the cake," Gaganjeet Bhullar was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Gaganjeet Bhullar moves to eighth place in International Series

The recent success has propelled Gaganjeet Bhullar to eighth position on the final International Series on merit and fourth on the Asian Tour. It was a giant stride for the Indian golfer given the fact that he was 46th in the International series on merit ahead of the Indonesia Masters 2023.