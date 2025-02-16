WATCH: Golf legend Gary Player offers playing tips to LPGA Tour's Diksha Dagar

Diksha Dagar had the pleasure of meeting with golf legend Gary Player on February 15. The Indian golfer is starring in this week's Ladies European Tour (LET) sanctioned Saudi International Ladies Open. Prior to her start, she received some tips from Player himself.

In the lobby of the club house, Gary Player helped Dagar improve her ball striking with some insightful tips. First, he recommended that she swing faster to maintain a consistent clubface at impact. The retired professional golfer stated that swinging the club slow leads to inconsistency.

Player gave the Olympic golfer one of his favorite drills to perform better. The South African native said that taking a golf ball and putting a black dot on one of the dimples aids in holing more putts. This simple drill helps a player to keep their eyes on the ball through impact rather than following the ball as it leaves the face of the putter.

The 89-year-old stated that the key to holing short putts is to never watch the ball but to listen to the golf ball drop into the cup. Gary Player stressed that the most important winning factor lies in proper nutrition. He said that he prefers to eat leafy greens instead of bread and bacon.

According to the golfer, milk in small quantities can help performance. The 9-time Major championship winner recommended Diksha Dagar to engage in exercise during leisure time. Player said that his favorite thing to do while watching television is to perform a wall sit to improve core stability. He also said that sit-ups are a great exercise not just for golfers but for senior citizens too.

Here's a look at Gary Player's insightful interaction with Diksha Dagar (via X @DikshaDagar):

With over 159 professional victories, Gary Player's name is considered to be one of the greatest in the game of golf. The retired golfer has written over 36 books on golf instruction and has left a lasting impact on several golfers around the globe.

Gary Player's Major championship record explored

Gary Player made 150 appearances in Major championships from 1956 to 2009. He won his first major in 1959 at the Open Championship by defeating Fred Bullock and Flory Van Donck by two strokes.

The South African golfer won his last Major at the 1978 Masters Tournament by one stroke. The event saw Player earn his third Green Jacket. After retiring, he went on to play on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, which is considered to be the Senior Tour. The now 89-year-old won 9 Senior Major championships.

Here's a look at Gary Player's Majors victories:

1959 - Open Championship

1961 - Masters Tournament

1962 - PGA Championship

1965 - US Open

1968 - Open Championship

1972 - PGA Championship

1974 - Masters Tournament

1974 - Open Championship

1978 - Masters Tournament

1986 - General Foods PGA Seniors' Championship (Senior Major championship)

1987 - US Senior Open (Senior Major championship)

1987 - Mazda Senior Tournament Players Championship (Senior Major championship)

1988 - General Foods PGA Seniors' Championship (Senior Major championship)

1988 - Volvo Seniors' British Open (Senior Major championship)

1990 - PGA Seniors' Championship (Senior Major championship)

1990 - Volvo Seniors' British Open (Senior Major championship)

1997 - Senior British Open (Senior Major championship)

