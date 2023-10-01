WATCH: Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy share a special hug after guiding Team Europe to Ryder Cup victory 

In a heartwarming moment, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy shared a special hug following their pivotal roles in Team Europe's triumph at the 2023 Ryder Cup. This touching embrace marked the significance of an extraordinary display of skill throughout the Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland led the charge with early victories that set the tone for Team Europe's impressive performance. McIlroy's stellar record of 4-1-0 across five sessions at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club made him a standout player. It earned him the best record of his Ryder Cup career and the top spot among all competitors.

Viktor Hovland also contributed significantly with his 3-1-1 record, while Jon Rahm showcased his class with a solid 2-0-2 performance. Tyrrell Hatton contributed a crucial victory in Sunday's singles to help Team Europe clinch the title.

In contrast, the American team ended up on the losing side despite a valiant surge that brought them within four points of contention. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler struggled throughout the competition, going 0-2-2 without securing a match victory.

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele also faced losses, with only the American rookie Max Homa shining with a 3-1-1 mark.

"We've got some fresh blood on the team that I think has worked really, really well," says Rory McIlroy after Ryder Cup victory

Rory McIlroy also expressed that he wanted to make a strong comeback after the heartbreaking defeat in 2021.

"I was so disappointed after (the 2021 European defeat in) Whistling Straits. We all were. And we wanted to come here to Rome this year and redeem ourselves a bit. We've got some fresh blood on the team that I think has worked really, really well," said Rory McIlroy at the press conference.

The weekend in Rome provided on-course and off-course drama, but Europe laid the foundation for victory on Friday, September 29. A remarkable 5.5 to 1.5 lead after the opening session, including a 4-0 sweep, showcased Europe's readiness for the challenge.

Team Europe's resurgence was evident throughout the 2023 Ryder Cup. They regained the trophy with a final score of 16.5-11.5. This victory marked Europe's seventh straight Ryder Cup win on home soil.