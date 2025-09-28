WATCH: Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Bryson DeChambeau in heated altercation after caddie drama at Ryder Cup

The 2025 Ryder Cup's four-ball matches on Saturday got intense with heated exchanges between players and their caddies. Bethpage Black's 15th hole saw one of Team Europe's biggest stars snap at his competitor's caddie on the green.Having won the previous hole to bring Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood 3 up on the match against Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, they were seeing every opportunity to get Team Europe ahead. As Rose prepared to walk up to his putt on the 15th hole, DeChambeau's caddie, Greg Bodine, walked into his field of perception, which resulted in the Englishman getting thrown off his focus.It was a crucial putt for the Ryder Cup veteran as he needed it to get a birdie in and move 4 up on the match with three holes to play. Justin Rose quickly asked Bodine to step away from his line.While he ended up draining the putt, DeChambeau answered back with a birdie of his own, and the incident continued to escalate. Rose kept his eyes set on winning the point for his team as he walked off the green with the American and his caddie, eager to confront him.Tommy Fleetwood exchanged a few heated words with the LIV Golf star before Scottie Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, stepped in and confronted Team Europe's vice-captain, Francesco Molinari.The World No. 1 golfer's caddie gave the Italian professional golfer a push before pointing his finger and yelling at him. Fleetwood and his caddie intervened to diffuse the situation.Here's a look at the situation at Bethpage Black's par 4 15th hole that led to a heated confrontation at the 2025 Ryder Cup during the afternoon matches (via X @dylan_dethier):Both teams went on to card a par on the par-4 16th hole at Bethpage Black to end their match there. Team USA conceded with two holes left to play, while Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood gave Europe yet another point after closing out on 3 up over the match.Will Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau play the final session of the Ryder Cup together?The pairings for the highly anticipated singles session of the Ryder Cup on Sunday, September 28, have been announced. Following the tension between Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau on Saturday, fans wondered if they would have to spend more time together out on the golf course.The two world-class golfers will not be paired together. Justin Rose will be paired with Cameron Young. They form the first match to head out on Sunday and tee off the final round of the Ryder Cup at 12:02 PM ET.On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau will take on Europe's Matt Fitzpatrick at 12:24 PM ET.