WATCH: Livid Tyrrell Hatton smashes club after failing to clear rough at US Open 2025

Tyrrell Hatton came close to winning his maiden US Open title on Sunday at the Oakmont Country Club. However, a mishap on the last stretch of holes saw the Englishman lash out, and, in turn lose the trophy.
On the par-4 17th hole, Hatton's 287 yard long drive found the thick rough by a greenside bunker. Faced with a downhill lie into the bunker, the LIV Golf star failed to get enough loft on the ball to clear the steep bunker lip ahead of him.
With his ball coming to rest on the front lip of the right greenside bunker, Tyrrell Hatton exchanged a look with his caddie before smashing his wedge into the ground. Here's a look at the scene on the 17th hole (via X @NUCLRGolf):
Tyrrell Hatton went on to further take his frustration out by snatching his towel out of his caddie's hand.
Heading into the 17th hole, the Legion XIII star was tied in a four way lead with Sam Burns, J. J. Spaun, and Robert MacIntyre. After Hatton expressed his anger, the commentator could be heard saying that he needs to "be careful to not make a bogey" to ensure he remains in contention.
However, the challenging lie of his third shot left him with a 46 foot and 9 inch putt for par. which he failed to make, resulting in a bogey. Having lost momentum, he went on to bogey the last hole and lose the 2025 US Open.
Tyrrell Hatton settled for a joint fourth place finish with Cameron Young and Carlos Ortiz as J. J. Spaun won the Major championship.
Tyrrell Hatton's 2025 US Open Stats
Here's a look at Tyrell Hatton's performance at the 2025 US Open (via USGA):
Strokes Gained - Off the Tee
- Stat : + 0.33
- Rank : 34th
Strokes Gained - Approach
- Stat : + 1.71
- Rank : 4th
Stroke Gained - Short Game
- Stat : + 0.62
- Rank : 19th
Stroke Gained - Putting
- Stat : + 0.39
- Rank : 35th
Driving Distance
- Stat - 301.5 yards
- Rank - T26th
- Field Average - 301.6 yards
Fairways Hit
- Stat - 63 percent
- Rank - T19th
- Field Average - 53 percent
Greens in Regulation
- Stat - 74 percent
- Rank - 6th
- Field Average - 56 percent
Number of Putts
- Stat -123
Average Number of Putts
- Stat - 1.83 putts
- Rank - 22nd
- Field Average - 1.92 putts
Eagles
- Stat - 1
- Rank - T1st
Birdies
- Stat - 12
- Rank - T15th
Pars
- Stat - 45
- Rank - T14th
Bogeys
- Stat - 11
- Rank - T2nd
Double Bogeys
- Stat - 3
- Rank - T43rd
Scores
- Round 1 - 3 over par (73)
- Round 2 - even par (70)
- Round 3 - 2 under par (68)
- Round 4 - 2 over par (72)
- Total - 3 over par (283)