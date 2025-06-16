WATCH: Livid Tyrrell Hatton smashes club after failing to clear rough at US Open 2025

  • home icon
By Lathika Krishna
Modified Jun 16, 2025 02:30 GMT
Tyrrell Hatton, 2025 US Open (Image via Getty)
Tyrrell Hatton came close to winning his maiden US Open title on Sunday at the Oakmont Country Club. However, a mishap on the last stretch of holes saw the Englishman lash out, and, in turn lose the trophy.

On the par-4 17th hole, Hatton's 287 yard long drive found the thick rough by a greenside bunker. Faced with a downhill lie into the bunker, the LIV Golf star failed to get enough loft on the ball to clear the steep bunker lip ahead of him.

With his ball coming to rest on the front lip of the right greenside bunker, Tyrrell Hatton exchanged a look with his caddie before smashing his wedge into the ground. Here's a look at the scene on the 17th hole (via X @NUCLRGolf):

Tyrrell Hatton went on to further take his frustration out by snatching his towel out of his caddie's hand.

Heading into the 17th hole, the Legion XIII star was tied in a four way lead with Sam Burns, J. J. Spaun, and Robert MacIntyre. After Hatton expressed his anger, the commentator could be heard saying that he needs to "be careful to not make a bogey" to ensure he remains in contention.

However, the challenging lie of his third shot left him with a 46 foot and 9 inch putt for par. which he failed to make, resulting in a bogey. Having lost momentum, he went on to bogey the last hole and lose the 2025 US Open.

Tyrrell Hatton settled for a joint fourth place finish with Cameron Young and Carlos Ortiz as J. J. Spaun won the Major championship.

Tyrrell Hatton's 2025 US Open Stats

Here's a look at Tyrell Hatton's performance at the 2025 US Open (via USGA):

Strokes Gained - Off the Tee

  • Stat : + 0.33
  • Rank : 34th

Strokes Gained - Approach

  • Stat : + 1.71
  • Rank : 4th

Stroke Gained - Short Game

  • Stat : + 0.62
  • Rank : 19th

Stroke Gained - Putting

  • Stat : + 0.39
  • Rank : 35th

Driving Distance

  • Stat - 301.5 yards
  • Rank - T26th
  • Field Average - 301.6 yards

Fairways Hit

  • Stat - 63 percent
  • Rank - T19th
  • Field Average - 53 percent

Greens in Regulation

  • Stat - 74 percent
  • Rank - 6th
  • Field Average - 56 percent

Number of Putts

  • Stat -123

Average Number of Putts

  • Stat - 1.83 putts
  • Rank - 22nd
  • Field Average - 1.92 putts

Eagles

  • Stat - 1
  • Rank - T1st

Birdies

  • Stat - 12
  • Rank - T15th

Pars

  • Stat - 45
  • Rank - T14th

Bogeys

  • Stat - 11
  • Rank - T2nd

Double Bogeys

  • Stat - 3
  • Rank - T43rd

Scores

  • Round 1 - 3 over par (73)
  • Round 2 - even par (70)
  • Round 3 - 2 under par (68)
  • Round 4 - 2 over par (72)
  • Total - 3 over par (283)
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
