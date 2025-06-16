WATCH: Livid Tyrrell Hatton smashes club after failing to clear rough at US Open 2025

Tyrrell Hatton came close to winning his maiden US Open title on Sunday at the Oakmont Country Club. However, a mishap on the last stretch of holes saw the Englishman lash out, and, in turn lose the trophy.

On the par-4 17th hole, Hatton's 287 yard long drive found the thick rough by a greenside bunker. Faced with a downhill lie into the bunker, the LIV Golf star failed to get enough loft on the ball to clear the steep bunker lip ahead of him.

With his ball coming to rest on the front lip of the right greenside bunker, Tyrrell Hatton exchanged a look with his caddie before smashing his wedge into the ground. Here's a look at the scene on the 17th hole (via X @NUCLRGolf):

Tyrrell Hatton went on to further take his frustration out by snatching his towel out of his caddie's hand.

Heading into the 17th hole, the Legion XIII star was tied in a four way lead with Sam Burns, J. J. Spaun, and Robert MacIntyre. After Hatton expressed his anger, the commentator could be heard saying that he needs to "be careful to not make a bogey" to ensure he remains in contention.

However, the challenging lie of his third shot left him with a 46 foot and 9 inch putt for par. which he failed to make, resulting in a bogey. Having lost momentum, he went on to bogey the last hole and lose the 2025 US Open.

Tyrrell Hatton settled for a joint fourth place finish with Cameron Young and Carlos Ortiz as J. J. Spaun won the Major championship.

Tyrrell Hatton's 2025 US Open Stats

Here's a look at Tyrell Hatton's performance at the 2025 US Open (via USGA):

Strokes Gained - Off the Tee

Stat : + 0.33

Rank : 34th

Strokes Gained - Approach

Stat : + 1.71

Rank : 4th

Stroke Gained - Short Game

Stat : + 0.62

Rank : 19th

Stroke Gained - Putting

Stat : + 0.39

Rank : 35th

Driving Distance

Stat - 301.5 yards

Rank - T26th

Field Average - 301.6 yards

Fairways Hit

Stat - 63 percent

Rank - T19th

Field Average - 53 percent

Greens in Regulation

Stat - 74 percent

Rank - 6th

Field Average - 56 percent

Number of Putts

Stat -123

Average Number of Putts

Stat - 1.83 putts

Rank - 22nd

Field Average - 1.92 putts

Eagles

Stat - 1

Rank - T1st

Birdies

Stat - 12

Rank - T15th

Pars

Stat - 45

Rank - T14th

Bogeys

Stat - 11

Rank - T2nd

Double Bogeys

Stat - 3

Rank - T43rd

Scores

Round 1 - 3 over par (73)

Round 2 - even par (70)

Round 3 - 2 under par (68)

Round 4 - 2 over par (72)

Total - 3 over par (283)

