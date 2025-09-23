  • home icon
  • WATCH: Luke Donald gives exclusive tour of Europe’s Ryder Cup team room

WATCH: Luke Donald gives exclusive tour of Europe’s Ryder Cup team room

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Sep 23, 2025 04:50 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup Captains News Conference - Source: Imagn
Luke Donald, Ryder Cup Captains News Conference (Image via Imagn)

Luke Donald is all set to lead Team Europe to a victory at the iconic Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, this week. As they stepped onto the grounds for the first time on Monday, September 22, for a team practice, fans and fellow golf enthusiasts alike got to see a peek into their den.

On Team Europe's official Ryder Cup page on X (formerly known as Twitter), Donald gave a tour of their team room on the premises. The space is themed around their signature yellow and blue colors, with sentimental quotes and objects all around the place to keep the golfers motivated.

Here's a look at Team Europe's incredible room tour at Bethpage Black ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup (via X @RyderCupEurope):

The Ryder Cup captain's tour of the area quickly went viral on X with over 150,900 views in less than 12 hours.

The entrance of the room includes a walkway to remind players that they are here to win. The wall of the walkway features Team Europe's four away wins in 1987, 1995, 2004, and 2012, displayed there.

Down the hall is a dedicated gym and recovery area, which Luke Donald says is the biggest one they've had yet. He went on to explain that this area plays a crucial role in the players' preparations. The roster will work out here and also utilize the ice baths and saunas to help their muscles recover better after tackling Bethpage Black's hills. Quiet rooms will also allow the professional golfers to unwind and perhaps take a nap.

Team Europe's locker room has already been set up with everything the team could need for the week. This room also holds a lot of motivation, not just for the players, but also for their caddies as well, who also have a locker next to their players.

Luke Donald stated that the design of the room was intentional and "family-oriented." He said that players will have to look at a wall filled with all their accomplishments from Team Europe's away wins while getting ready. The Team will eat and relax together in the dining and lounge areas.

What is Luke Donald's favorite part of Team Europe's room?

Luke Donald claimed the dressing room as his favorite part of Team Europe's setup at Bethpage Black. The center wall of the room is sure to hold a special place in the entire team's hearts, as they have the winning shirt from each of their away wins.

Each player has their own cubby, which will have all their outfits and gear. Donald also explained that the purpose of the room is not merely to get ready. He stated that this will be the spot where all of them meet together and share emotions and ideas.

Edited by Lathika Krishna
