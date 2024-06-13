WATCH: Matthieu Pavon scores not one, but two eagles at the US Open Round 1

Matthieu Pavon leads the 2024 US Open at four under par through 13 holes of the legendary Pinehurst Resort and Country Club's Number 2 course. Pavon is tied with Patrick Cantlay and Sweden's Ludvig Aberg for a chance to take home a piece of the grand $20 million purse prize and 750 FedEx Cup points.

Pavon leads the 156-player field in number of eagles made with two. Logan McAllister follows with an eagle on the course's par five fifth hole. Pavon carded in his first eagle on the same hole. On the 582 yard hole, Pavon placed his 338 yard drive to the right of the fairway. With 241 yards to the pin, he holed out for a three.

The Frenchman's second eagle followed shortly after on Pinehurst No. 2's par five tenth hole. Ranked as the 16th hardest hole on the course, Pavon placed his 316 yard drive to the centre of the fairway. With 288 yards to the pin, he carded the left greenside bunker and went on to hole out for his second eagle of the day.

Matthieu Pavon in 2024 US Open Round 1

The France native started off the round with four back to back pars before carding in an eagle on the par five fifth hole. He followed it up with a stretch of pars broken by a birdie on the 8th hole to card in a three under par 32 score for the front nine.

Matthieu Pavon started off the back nine with a bang. Carding in another eagle on the par five tenth hole, he went on to make a bogey on the next hole. Displaying great putting skills, he ranks first in the 156-player field in strokes gained in putting with + 4.44 strokes gained.

With a field average driving distance of 307.2 yards, Pavon averages 312 yards. He has hit an incredible 10 out of 11 fairways off the tee to give him a driving accuracy of 91 percent.

Averaging 1.57 putts per hole, Pavon's putting makes up for his approach game. He has hit only seven out of 14 greens with his approach shot to give him a greens in regulation of 54 percent.